Every Disney World Ride at Risk of Permanent Closure

Like every Disney theme park destination in the world, Walt Disney World Resort is home to attractions for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for a quick thrill, a relaxing break, or a nostalgic throwback, you’re guaranteed to find the right ride for you at one of its four Parks.

But the “Most Magical Place on Earth” is always changing. As Walt Disney stated upon the opening of Disneyland Resort in 1955, the parks will never be complete and will “continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

Sadly, sometimes that means saying goodbye to some beloved favorites along the way. Over the past few years, guests have already had to say goodbye to The Great Movie Ride, Splash Mountain, and Primeval Whirl (although we’re not too sure who’d class that as a “beloved favorite.”) Soon, guests will also have to bid adieu to the likes of DINOSAUR, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Muppet*Vision 3D. But what other Walt Disney World rides are at risk of closure?

Disney World Rides at Risk

There are currently over 50 rides across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. While some are definitely more popular than others (be real, would you rather choose Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run?), all have their own dedicated fanbase who would be devasted if they closed for good. Fortunately (or unfortunately), these are the only ones you really need to worry about in the near future.

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros

In the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT, you can find the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros. This first opened at Disney World in 2007, replacing the El Rio del Tiempo (The River of Time) boat ride that previously sat at the Mexico Pavillion from 1982 to 2007. Upon its opening, it became the first (but certainly not the last) attraction in World Showcase to feature Disney characters based on an existing IP.

Today, guests can board a boat for a concert thrown by the Three Caballeros—Panchito Pistoles, José Carioca, and, of course, Donald Duck. The first two ducks realize that Donald is missing, and guests are thrown into an adventure around Mexico as they try to find him in time for the show.

Once they succeed, they see all three members of the Three Caballeros reunited, with the ride’s final animatronics actually coming from Tokyo Disneyland’s now-closed Mickey Mouse Revue show.

It’s one of the most relaxing rides at Walt Disney World, similar to “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom or Na’vi River Journey at Animal Kingdom. However, it’s also one of the most at-risk of closure at Disney World. There have long been rumors that the ride will be replaced by a Coco (2017) attraction in the near future, taking Guests through a Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Of course, there’s no official confirmation just yet. However, considering the fact Gran Fiesta Tour doesn’t have the same cult following as the previously mentioned rides, Coco 2 is on the horizon, and Disney greenlit its first Coco ride for Disney California Adventure Park at D23 in 2024, we can see this happening as part of the ongoing IP takeover at Disney parks pretty soon.

Mission: SPACE

You don’t need to join NASA to visit space. Just go to the World Discovery section of EPCOT. There, guests can board a simulator that replicates a mission to Mars. First opened in 2003, the ride has long been lambasted by those suffering from motion sickness, to the point that Disney later introduced two versions of the attraction: Green Mission (which doesn’t move as much) and Orange Mission (which is far more intense).

EPCOT’s most infamous attraction is often thought to be on the chopping block, causing pretty severe physical side effects for some guests. Wait times are rarely long, and, at 20 years, it’s had a pretty strong lifespan considering its unpopularity. A lot of this may be wishful thinking from its biggest haters, but it’s easy to picture this potential Disney World closure becoming a reality in the near future.

Carousel of Progress

The biggest problem with Carousel of Progress isn’t its concept – it’s that for a ride with “progress” in the name, it hasn’t actually made any progress in decades. Guests take a seat in a rotating theater and follow a “typical” all-American family through the technological advancements of the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, and the 21st century.

Originally created by Walt Disney and WED Enterprises for the 1964 World’s Fair, Magic Kingdom’s version has outlived its Disneyland counterpart by a whopping 50 years. It was last updated in 1993, but the bulk of the show remains the same – including its Sherman Brothers soundtrack, “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.”

Today, it feels more like a nostalgic look at what was once considered the “future.” However, this nostalgia isn’t necessarily appreciated by every Walt Disney World Guest. With the addition of TRON Lightcycle / Run, it feels like Tomorrowland is moving away from its “the future of yesterday” feel and finally catching up to contemporary concepts of tomorrow. If that’s the case, Carousel of Progress would likely be the first to go – although it would be nice to keep at least one thing Walt Disney had a personal hand in creating at Magic Kingdom. Fingers crossed for a thorough refurbishment, not a total closure.

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, a comedy show in Tomorrowland, has been a part of Magic Kingdom since 2007. Guests interact with Mike Wazowski and other monsters in a fun, improv-style setting. But while it’s a hit with younger audiences, the attraction has never really fit in with the rest of the land. There have been multiple closure rumors for Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor in the past, and it continues to take up some pretty valuable real estate at Magic Kingdom. Adding to the speculation is the confirmed Monsters, Inc. land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, set to replace Muppets Courtyard – including, tragically, Muppet*Vision 3D – with a new roller coaster in which guests zip through the door system of Monsters Incorporated. If the concept art is anything to go by, there’s a chance this show could find its way to the new land, leaving Magic Kingdom in the process (unless Disney plans on operating two Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floors at a time, in which case we respect the boldness). As construction begins on the new land later this year, we’ll have to wait and see whether a Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor closure – or, to be more accurate, relocation – is part of the package.

Which potential Disney World closure are you most worried about? Let us know in the comments!