“My Personal Hell” – Guest Gets Stuck For Several Minutes on Disney Ride

One of the most underrated rides at EPCOT is the Gran Fiesta Tour in World Showcase. Many Guests love visiting Panchito, Jose, and Donald Duck as they take a boat ride through the pavilion. However, not everyone is a fan of the ride — in fact, one Guest got stuck at the end scene, which they called their “personal hell.”

The Gran Fiesta Tour is an indoor attraction located inside the Mexico pavilion in World Showcase at EPCOT. Many enjoy the ride as it is a family-friendly ride that allows Guests to escape the Florida heat for a little while.

The ride tells the story of Donald Duck, Panchito, the Mexican charro rooster, and José Carioca, the Brazilian parrot. However, Donald quickly goes missing south of the border and it is up to the other two caballeros to find him.

After looking in every place possible for Donald, the duo eventually finds him (spoiler alert) and the trio is reunited at the end of the ride to sing the famous song “The Three Caballeros.” Though this is a favorite scene for many, imagine being stuck on the ride while listening to this song on repeat for several minutes.

This is exactly what happened to one Disney World Guest recently, who called it their “personal hell.”

Twitter user and Disney World Guest, Heather, shared a photo of the three caballeros at the end of the Gran Fiesta Tour along with the caption:

My personal hell… been stuck here 10 minutes…

We aren’t sure if being stuck here, listening to Donald, Panchito, and Jose sing “The Three Caballeros” or being stuck on “it’s a small world” listening to the dolls sing and dance for several minutes is worse. Either way, we are glad to see that Heather was not stuck here for too long, or else she may have gone a bit stir crazy!

Disney World describes the Gran Fiesta Tour as:

¿Dónde Está Donald Duck? Donald’s disappeared south of the border, and it’s up to the other 2 caballeros from the musical trio—Panchito, the Mexican charro rooster, and José Carioca, the Brazilian parrot—to find him. Cruise down the Rio Grande on a dark boat ride past some of the most famous sights and cities in Mexico. Is that the missing mallard climbing a Mayan pyramid in Chichen Itza? Hilarity and hijinks ensue as the birds go in hot pursuit of their wayward friend throughout this fun-filled ride for all ages. A Very Animated Experience Inspired by the 1944 Disney film The Three Caballeros, your adventure comes to life against a backdrop of live-action footage, hand-drawn animation and the jaunty musical score from the movie.

