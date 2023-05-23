Disney World Guests Face Multiple Attraction Closures at Park Open

Disney World attraction closures are commonplace. Whenever a ride or experience at the Parks is scheduled for downtime, the respective website, plus the app, will alert Guests to the closure. However, disappointment can arise when rides go down unexpectedly, especially during special hours like Early Theme Park Entry.

Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) is a place for Disney theme park magic. Opening over 15 years after Walt Disney’s original amusement park playground, the now-named Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) debuted to delighted Guests, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom made a huge entrance into the theme park space, and the Resort still attracts millions of fans to this day.

The Parks just wrapped up its 50th anniversary celebrations with nighttime spectaculars like Cinderella Castle’s Disney Enchantment and World Showcase Lagoon’s Harmonious coming to an end.

There is still plenty for Guests to see and experience. In fact, in just over a year, the Disney Resort debuted two new e-ticket attractions — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in World Discovery at EPCOT, and most recently, TRON Lightcyle \ Run in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.

And while both of these rides require a virtual queue boarding pass or an a la carte Lightning Lane reservation, all other Disney World attractions can be experienced through both the traditional standby queue or, for some, through the paid-for “FastPass” service, Disney Genie+.

The long lines Disney attractions are known for is why many Guests that stay on property in one of the Disney hotel Resorts utilize the Early Theme Park Entry hours. Operating on most days, Early Theme Park Entry allows those Guests staying at a Disney World hotel the opportunity to enter the Parks earlier than day Guests or those staying outside of the Resort.

But, this morning (Tuesday, May 23, 2023), multiple rides did not open with the Resort, leaving those rope-dropping three of the four Disney World theme parks were left without certain options.

Per WDW Stats (@WdwStats) on Twitter, we can see that four rides did not open across Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway has been temporarily interrupted. On average, an interruption takes 35 minutes.

Na'vi River Journey has been temporarily interrupted. On average, an interruption takes 117 minutes.

Peter Pan's Flight has been temporarily interrupted. On average, an interruption takes 10 minutes.

While the above three attractions did open not too long after the Parks opened for Early Theme Park Entry, Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom was down for an extended period of time, only just opening after a period of over two hours.

Space Mountain has been temporarily interrupted. On average, an interruption takes 83 minutes.

Per today’s theme park calendar via the Walt Disney World Resort official website, Early Theme Park Entry hours for Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT were 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. For Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the entry was 8 a.m. through 8:30 a.m.

