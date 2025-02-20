Disney World’s New Plans for Theme Park Plagued With Controversy

Disney World is no stranger to ambitious expansion projects, and its latest venture promises to potentially be one of the most exciting yet.

The announcement of Monsters, Inc. Land for Disney’s Hollywood Studios was met with enthusiasm from Pixar fans who have long dreamed of stepping into Monstropolis. Set to take place after the events of Monsters, Inc. (2001), this new land will immerse guests in a world where laughter powers the city, and humans are now welcome to join the fun.

Among the many anticipated attractions, the highlight of Monsters, Inc. Land will be Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster. Inspired by the thrilling door vault scene from the movie, this ride will give guests the chance to zoom through the Monsters, Inc. factory, just like Mike and Sulley.

Concept art has teased a ride system where guests will be hoisted into the air, mimicking the iconic conveyor system that transports closet doors. It’s a bold new step for Disney, and fans have been eager to see how Imagineers will bring this to life.

However, there’s a potential downside to this thrilling addition—one that’s already causing controversy among Disney parkgoers. Reports indicate that the Monsters, Inc. coaster will likely require a locker system similar to TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. This means guests may have to stow away bags, Mickey ears, and other loose items before boarding, a move that has been divisive in the Disney community.

For those unfamiliar with TRON’s locker system, Disney implemented a two-sided storage solution where guests deposit their belongings before riding and retrieve them after exiting. While the system helps ensure a smooth and safe experience, it has drawn criticism for adding an extra step to the process, sometimes slowing down the ride queue. Guests who are accustomed to bringing small backpacks or souvenir bags on attractions have voiced frustration over the inconvenience.

Given the nature of the Monsters, Inc. door coaster—where guests will be suspended above the track—there’s little room for personal storage on the ride vehicle itself. This makes a locker system all but inevitable, especially considering that TRON has already set the precedent for such measures at Disney World. While some guests may appreciate the added security of knowing their belongings are safe, others will undoubtedly find the requirement to be an unnecessary hassle.

Despite this potential drawback, Monsters, Inc. Land still has a lot going for it. In addition to the door coaster, guests will be able to explore Monstropolis, meet familiar characters, and experience the lively atmosphere of the monster world.

Disney Imagineering has promised an interactive, story-driven environment where guests can truly feel like they’ve stepped into the film. With a setting that relies on laughter to power the city, it’s safe to say that Disney will be pulling out all the stops to create an immersive and entertaining experience.

The big question now is how Disney will handle guest concerns over the locker system. Will they implement an improved version of the TRON model? Could they introduce complimentary lockers to ease frustrations? It remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Disney is betting big on Monsters, Inc. Land, and whether or not the locker controversy dampens enthusiasm, the new expansion is set to be a major draw for Hollywood Studios.

For fans of Monsters, Inc., this land is shaping up to be a dream come true. But for those who hate the idea of stashing their bags in a locker just to ride, the reality might be a bit more complicated. Time will tell if Disney’s gamble pays off—or if the locker debate becomes an ongoing source of guest complaints.