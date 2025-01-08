Magic Kingdom as We Know It Is Gone, TRON Takes Over

Magic Kingdom Park, as we once knew it, is no more. Almost two years after TRON Lightcycle / Run opened, the roller coaster’s line continues to take over the first Central Florida Disney park.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened at Walt Disney World Resort in April 2023, following its sister coaster’s 2016 opening at Shanghai Disneyland. Until September 2024, the ride operated with a Virtual Queue, only accepting guests with reservations or Lightning Lane Single Passes. Now, the Tomorrowland attraction operates standby and Lightning Lane queues.

Now that TRON Lightcycle / Run operates a standby queue, guests rush to “rope drop” the attraction. Instead of heading straight to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train or Space Mountain, thousands of Disney Park guests run to the newest roller coaster at Walt Disney World Resort.

The rush worsened during the busy holiday season. On December 30, TikTok user @outoftownmagic shared this video of the line for TRON Lightcycle / Run at 8:04 a.m.–four minutes after Magic Kingdom Park opened.

The line went all the way through Tomorrowland, past the Tomorrowland Speedway, and into Fantasyland near Mad Tea Party. TRON Lightcycle / Run had officially taken over Magic Kingdom Park.

“We’re actually nowhere even near TRON,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

The video amassed tens of thousands of likes and comments from shocked Disney Parks fans.

“Anyone who hasn’t been to Magic Kingdom doesn’t understand how FAR they’re from even seeing the ride,” @pargra479 wrote.

Many said the roller coaster wasn’t worth the wait.

“Nope,” @lilfink13 commented. “It’s a good ride but too quick to wait longer than an hour!”

“Mind you…. it’s a 90 second ride,” said @fourpf.

Another option for guests hoping to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run without waiting all day is to get in line right before Magic Kingdom Park opens. As long as the ride doesn’t break down, Disney cast members will let everyone ride who joined the queue before the theme park closed. Plus, the line moves faster when there aren’t Lightning Lane reservations!

What ride do you rush to when Magic Kingdom Park opens? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!