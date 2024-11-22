BREAKING: Disney World Overhauls Pricey Lightning Lane Premier Pass Amid Backlash

Walt Disney World Resort has altered the rules of its controversial Lightning Lane Premier Pass.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since the Lightning Lane Premier Pass hit the scene. The pass – which costs between $119 and $449 per person, depending on the day and park (with Magic Kingdom Park always the most expensive, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom typically the cheapest) – offers one-time entry to every Lightning Lane attraction at their chosen park.

Unsurprisingly, the price point has proven pretty controversial with Disney park fans, who already feel (and rightfully so) like costs have soared at Disney World as of late. Another sore point for parkgoers was the fact that Disney World’s Lightning Lane Premier Pass was only limited to guests staying at Deluxe Resorts, such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, meaning you had to not only pay several hundred dollars for the pass but shell out for one of Disney’s most expensive hotels for the pleasure.

As of today, however, this has all changed. Disney has announced that the Lightning Lane Premier Pass is available to all Disney resort guests.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, Walt Disney World will expand the Lightning Lane Premier Pass pilot to all Disney Resort hotels. Guests staying at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa, Moderate, Value Resorts and other select hotels will be eligible to purchase up to seven days before the first day of their Resort stay – for their entire length of stay (up to 14 days). This is the only update to Lightning Lane Premier Pass at this time, and the pass continues to be offered in very limited quantities.

The update is effective as of today, and guests can purchase their pass up to a week before their visit. However, guests staying off property remain unable to purchase a Lightning Lane Premier Pass, unlike Disneyland Resort, where it’s available to everyone.

Despite the huge backlash against the pass and its price tag, it has proven popular and sold out on select days – including Thanksgiving. As Disney gears up for the holidays, this pattern is likely to continue as guests look for ways to skip the lines and experience popular attractions.

While not all rides fall under Lightning Lane Premier Pass, the vast majority do, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Avatar Flight of Passage.

In Anaheim, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can purchase the pass up to two days before their theme park reservation, and it will be valid for use in either park. Until the end of 2024, the Premier Pass will cost $400 per person per day. From January 1, 2025, onwards, the price will vary from $300 to $400, depending on the day.

What do you think of the latest updates to Lightning Lane Premier Pass?