Disney Renames Walt Disney World Resort on First Day of 2025

Disney gives its Florida theme park resort a new name as part of a fresh ad campaign.

Disney has debuted a new ad campaign for its Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, reminding guests just how large the theme park resort is, both in size and scope.

In the new ad, which premiered with the start of the new year, Disney reminds guests how much there is to do at Disney World, listing its four theme parks, two water parks, and its large collection of shopping and dining locations as can’t-miss activities for those looking to travel in 2025 and beyond.

The most interesting part of the new advertisement is that Disney gives Walt Disney World a new title, renaming the resort to “Walt Disney Worlds.” The ad campaign itself is titled “Infinite Worlds,” with Disney playing off the idea that guests can get lost in the various themed lands and “worlds” scattered throughout the resort.

The ad can be seen below, as shared by Scott Gustn on Twtter/X:

The new Walt Disney Worlds* ad campaign is titled “Infinite Worlds” and showcases the resort’s 4 theme parks, 2 water parks, 25+ resort hotels, and more. And as part of the new campaign, Walt Disney World transforms into Walt Disney Worlds. pic.twitter.com/Uc4dOiJJ4m — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 1, 2025

While it is certainly a little strange to see the resort be called anything other than Walt Disney World, this new campaign makes sense, especially considering the exciting new era Disney and Universal are both about to enter. This new campaign comes at the start of 2025, a year that marks the grand opening of Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park.

While not confirmed, it’s possible Disney’s new “Worlds” campaign is a play off of Universal’s “Portals” moniker that has been used to advertise Epic Universe.

This advertisement comes as Walt Disney World and the rest of Disney’s theme parks enter 2025, a year destined to go down in history. Not only will Disney be tinkering with its collection of theme parks in significant ways throughout 2025, but the year also represents the beginning of a new chapter for the Walt Disney World Resort specifically, with several rides and attractions set to close permanently.

Starting with Animal Kingdom, Disney already announced the closure of the park’s DinoLand U.S.A., which will begin its phased shutdown in January. Half of the prehistoric land will close to all guests on January 12, 2025, while other parts will remain open. This includes the land’s big “E-ticket” ride, DINOSAUR, which will stay open throughout 2025.

Perhaps the biggest news revolves around Magic Kingdom, which will undergo serious transformations throughout 2025 and beyond. This year will see several areas close forever, including Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, as Disney moves forward with its bold plans for Magic Kingdom.

Work will begin soon on the park’s new Cars-themed expansion, which will include at least two new attractions.

The changes continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, though start dates are still unspecified for the park’s large-scale projects. These projects include the closure of both Rock’n’ Roller Coaster and Muppets Courtyard, with Disney in the early stages of building a new land based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc.

As guests enter 2025, it will be crucial for them to stay as up-to-date as possible regarding not just the Walt Disney World Resort but Disneyland and the rest of the parks in general, with tons more excitement on the horizon.

What new ride or attraction are you most excited to see open at Walt Disney World?