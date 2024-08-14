Disney Likely Confirmed Death of The Muppets Months Before New Controversy

Disney World may have teased the removal of The Muppets a long time ago.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has undergone tremendous changes since it first opened in 1989. Though the park has received several new rides, attractions, and locations over the years, its biggest change came with the removal of Streets of America.

Like Universal Studios Hollywood, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was originally intended to serve as both a theme park and a real working film backlot, with Streets of America merging these two points of interest into one experience.

This massive area was intended to look like, well, the streets of America, allowing guests to walk by massive backdrops imitating some of the country’s most famous locations. This area was demolished in 2016 to make way for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which officially opened in 2019, ushering in a new era for the theme park.

Unfortunately, this new era likely does not include The Muppets, as Disney has all but confirmed their removal with Hollywood Studios’ latest expansion.

Disney Announces New Monsters Inc. Expansion

During The Walt Disney Company’s D23 event in August, Disney announced several exciting projects slated to hit both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in the coming years. One of these projects is a new land inspired by Monsters Inc., the classic 2001 Pixar film.

This new area is designed to look like the city of Monstropolis and will be headlined by a new suspended roller coaster, a first for the Disney parks. However, Disney noticeably did not reveal where exactly this new land will be placed, with fans assuming the worst regarding The Muppets.

Jim Henson’s lovable cast of characters reside in an area in Disney’s Hollywood Studios called Muppets Courtyard, which rests between Star Tours and Galaxy’s Edge. This area includes a variety of Muppet-themed experiences, including Muppet*Vision 3D, an immersive 3D film attraction.

It’s been rumored for years that The Muppets were on the outs, though Disney never acted on any of these claims.

However, with Disney’s latest announcement, it seems that The Muppets will soon leave Disney’s Hollywood Studios for good, with Mike, Sully, and the rest of the Mosnters Inc. crew taking over.

The exact location of this new Monsters Inc. land has yet to be confirmed, though Disney may have begun warning guests months before this controversial announcement.

Disney Hints at Muppets Makeover Months Early

In 2024, Muppets Courtyard underwent extensive refurbishments and construction, and while this may have led some fans to think The Muppets were safe, it could be the exact opposite, with Disney preparing the area for a total makeover.

Earlier this year, Disney demolished one of the last remaining facades of the Streets of America, possibly signaling early work was already beginning on this new Monsters Inc. land.

According to a report from The Wrap, Disney was supposed to announce that Monsters Inc. land would take over the spot of The Muppets. However, the company seemingly got cold feet and decided to ditch the announcement at the last minute.

Disney shared two pieces of concept art of the new Monsters Inc. land, both of which contradict each other. One seems to show the new expansion taking over Muppets Courtyard, while the other shows the land taking over the spot of Star Wars Launch Bay in Animation Courtyard.

Guests are still in the dark about this expansion, but fans will likely not have much longer to enjoy Muppet*Vision 3D.

The threat of losing The Muppets has prompted outrage and outcries from guests, with dozens of fans making their voices heard regarding Disney’s new Monsters Inc. land.

Disney has already faced immense backlash regarding its plans to pave over Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America in Magic Kingdom, a decision the company noticeably waited until after D23 had wrapped up to deliver as well.

This will be done to make room for Magic Kingdom’s new attraction based on Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Do you hope The Muppets stay in Disney World?