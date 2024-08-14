Disturbing New Information Surfaces as Disney Remains Quiet on ‘Muppets’ Removal From Theme Park

According to new reports, MUPPET*VISION 3D, a beloved attraction located in the heart of Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World, was nearly decided at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Time To Say Goodbye to Muppet*Vision 3D Forever at Disney World?

According to an individual who knows the situation via The Wrap, one beloved attraction might soon close its doors for good. Walt Disney Imagineering, the division responsible for creating the magic at Disney theme parks, is reportedly facing a critical decision regarding the future of Muppet*Vision 3D. According to an individual who knows the situation and spoke to The Wrap, Imagineering has only a few weeks to decide whether to keep the attraction or shut it down permanently—a decision that was nearly announced during the D23 presentation but was ultimately swapped out at the last minute.

The time is now. Circle the wagons. Rally the troops. It’s time to save Muppet*Vision. Big thanks to @Defunctland @DisneyDan @ralter for their help on this. https://t.co/uT86O0NotI — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 13, 2024

Muppet*Vision 3D, which opened in 1991, just a year after the tragic death of Muppets creator Jim Henson, has become a staple for many Disney parkgoers. The attraction takes visitors on a comedic trip to Muppet Labs, where the beloved characters demonstrate new 3D technology in a way that captures the chaotic and humorous spirit of “The Muppet Show.” The experience, lasting just 15 minutes, has remained a cherished part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades.

Might be bad taste but Disney could lean into this. Decide now that Muppets is safe. Have a Muppets parade as a mock Muppet protest. Just as Monsters Inc is about to start construction elsewhere, hold a fake press conference announcing that Muppets is safe. pic.twitter.com/eqhYEPeweL — Scott Walker (@scottwalker88) August 13, 2024

During the D23 showcase, Disney revealed concept art for a proposed “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land, including a coaster based on the door chase scene from the original film, along with themed shopping and dining locations. This new land would be located within Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This park has undergone significant changes in recent years, transitioning from focusing on behind-the-scenes film and television production to a collection of immersive, franchise-themed lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land.

However, The Wrap’s source indicated that alternate artwork was initially meant to pinpoint MuppetVision 3D as the location for the new “Monsters, Inc.” land. This plan was reportedly changed at the last minute to avoid adverse reactions during the presentation. Nonetheless, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a water tower in the concept art that suggested the area where MuppetVision 3D is located, leading to widespread speculation and outrage on social media.

Disney declined to comment on the situation when approached by The Wrap, and the Jim Henson Company also did not respond to requests for comment. However, another insider shared with The Wrap that the new attraction would likely be placed in the Animation Courtyard, an area of Hollywood Studios that was once a bustling hub for Disney-MGM theme park guests and is now vastly underutilized. The courtyard’s name harkens back to the days when a Disney Animation satellite studio operated there, and it later served as the loading area for the park’s backlot tour.

While Animation Courtyard seems like a logical choice, another source close to the situation suggested that Muppets Courtyard, now known as Grand Avenue, might be a better fit for the “Monsters, Inc.” expansion. This area already features a restaurant themed to Rizzo the Rat. It includes shopping infrastructure and a faux cityscape that could easily be transformed into Monstropolis, the setting of “Monsters, Inc.” “It’s a perfect way to stretch that $60 billion,” the source said, referring to the massive investment Disney has earmarked for theme park expansions worldwide, including enhancements to international parks and its cruise line.

For many Disney fans, the potential closure of MuppetVision 3D represents a significant loss. The attraction is a tribute to Jim Henson’s legacy and a rare piece of Disney’s history that has remained unchanged for over three decades. Fans took to social media to express their dismay, with one commenting, “If this replaces Animation Courtyard, this is a pretty neat addition. If this replaces MuppetVision 3D, this is the worst thing that has happened in my life.”

If you care about American art and culture, then you’ll surely agree that Muppet*Vision 3D in Disney World should be protected on the National Register of Historic Places, writes @ralter: https://t.co/VeeMXb8LpY — Vulture (@vulture) August 13, 2024

Another fan described Muppet*Vision 3D as “the most important piece of media in American history.” Kevin Perjurer, creator of the Defunctland video series, echoed these sentiments in an interview with The Wrap. “It’s devastating for me because I love MuppetVision, and it still plays well,” he said. “They also just refurbished it, and the effects look better than they have in a long time. Hollywood Studios is a park with history left, and while not an opening day attraction, MuppetVision was from that bygone era.”

Dan Becker, known for his Disney-related content as Disney Dan, emphasized the cultural significance of Muppet*Vision 3D. “It’s a national treasure. It’s the last bastion of Jim Henson’s legacy. It’s the thing that embodies everything that the Muppets are, at the peak of the greatness of the Muppets,” Becker told The Wrap.

“For that to go away would be the closing of a door on a huge legacy that I think would be counterintuitive to what Disney is.” The potential removal of Muppet*Vision 3D is seen by many as more than just the loss of an attraction; it symbolizes the end of an era for Disney parks and the Muppets. As Disney continues to evolve and expand, its decisions about the future of its beloved attractions will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on its relationship with longtime fans.

Muppet*Vision 3D, a longstanding 3D film attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, has been a beloved experience for park visitors since its debut. Initially directed by Jim Henson, this attraction was among the final projects Henson worked on before he died in 1990. The attraction invites guests into Muppet Studios, where they are guided by Kermit the Frog on a tour as the Muppets prepare various sketches to showcase their innovative 3D film technology.

“I love the nostalgic myself. I hope we never lose some of the things of the past.” – Walt Disney pic.twitter.com/TAAYKKaQMm — Chaz Finder (@chazfinder) August 13, 2024

Opened on May 16, 1991, at what was then Disney-MGM Studios, Muppet*Vision 3D combines a 3D film with 4D in-theater effects. These include Audio-Animatronics, lighting, projections, smoke, soap bubbles, and a live performer, making the experience highly immersive. Today, Muppet*Vision 3D remains a crucial feature of Grand Avenue in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, standing as a testament to the enduring legacy of Jim Henson and the Muppets.

Should Disney remove Muppet*Vision 3D altogether or confirm that this historic portion of Disney World property will be untouched for generations to come?

