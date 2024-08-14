Disney Not Moving Forward With Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Project, Issues Statement After Backlash

Disney confirms it will be leaning on its original animated Lion King film for its upcoming theme park project.

The Walt Disney Company recently held its D23 event, which brought several major updates for both fans of Disney’s theme park and entertainment divisions.

Officially called “D23: The Ultimate Fan Event,” the conference saw Disney share updates on numerous projects, giving fans a lot to look forward to over the next few years. During the conference, Disney confirmed that work was underway on not one but two new Frozen films and a new Incredibles sequel.

Several projects are in the pipeline for both the Marvel and Star Wars universes, and Disney also shared an update on its partnership with Epic Games through Fortnite.

However, for many, the parks panel was the most exciting and surprising segment of D23, as Disney announced several new rides, attractions, and new experiences coming to the theme parks over the next decade.

The list of new attractions coming to the Disney parks is quite extensive and carries over to Disney’s international resorts as well, with Disneyland Paris receiving one of the most surprising updates of the entire event.

Disney Announces New Lion King Ride

During the parks panel, Disney unveiled a new log flume attraction based on The Lion King that’s coming to the Disneyland Paris Resort. This announcement was one of the most surprising of the entire D23 event, shocking the Disney theme park community.

Fans quickly took note of the concept art, which seemingly confirmed that Disney would be using its live-action version of The Lion King from 2019 for the new ride.

Unsurprisingly, this decision proved highly controversial. Disney’s live-action films have a history of being bemoaned by hardcore fans and lovers of traditional 2D animation. Fans shared their thoughts during and following the event, with the decision to rely on the live-action version of the film being a major point of controversy.

However, Disney apparently intends to use the classic style of its 1994 original The Lion King film for the upcoming attraction, sharing a new statement to quell confusion.

Avid Disney reporter and fan Scott Gustin shared the update on Twitter/X.

Disneyland Paris statement on the confusion about live-action animals in the concept art for the attraction: “The attraction will be based on the 1994 animated movie. The concept art released for D23 is illustrative only as we are in early stages of the project.” https://t.co/eKCd4X7kpm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 13, 2024

“The attraction will be based on the 1994 animated movie,” states Disneyland Paris. The company claims that the concept art shown during D23 was only “illustrative” and shows the project in the “early stages” of development.

It’s certainly bewildering how Disney could show off two entirely different approaches to this attraction, but fans made it abundantly clear which version they would prefer.

This flip-flop is made even stranger by the fact that the classic animated characters from the original Lion King were shown on a scale model of the upcoming attraction during Disney’s D23 event.

early stages of the project? I seem to remember that they have been working on the project for at least 3 or 5 years…

they haven’t even been able to do the artwork correctly, or to decide if the splash will be fully covered? pic.twitter.com/lbmIEtW86I — ivigb (@ivigb_) August 14, 2024

There’s currently not an official timeline given as to when guests can expect this new ride to debut, but guests can expect to see it open after World of Frozen, another major expansion, opens at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2026.

In addition to these massive upgrades, Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed Disney Adventure World.

Are you excited about this new Disney ride? Do you prefer original animation or live-action?