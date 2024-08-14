Universal Breaks the Internet With ‘All Night’ Ticket Option for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal seems to have nearly broken the internet with its latest announcement of an “all night” Halloween Horror Nights ticket option. From Terror Tram to Universal Monsters, Universal Halloween Horror Nights is shaping to be something you don’t want to miss.

Universal Announces ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ Halloween Horror Nights Ticket Option

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is a widely celebrated annual event held at Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore. The event, particularly renowned in Orlando, Florida, where it first debuted, has become a staple of Halloween entertainment. Originally launched as “Universal Studios Fright Nights” in 1991, it began as a modest three-night celebration at Universal Studios Florida.

The following year, it was rebranded as Halloween Horror Nights, marking its “second annual event” and setting the stage for a massive scare-themed extravaganza. Over the years, Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando has expanded into a significant seasonal attraction, featuring an array of themed haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows.

Running on select nights from early September through late October or early November, the event has garnered immense popularity, inspiring similar versions at other Universal Studios locations worldwide.

Today, Halloween Horror Nights is one of the most successful and long-running Halloween-themed events, drawing fans from around the globe to experience its unique blend of horror and entertainment. In addition to the locations in California and Orlando, Universal HHN also takes place at Universal Studios Japan, where the spooky vibes are cooking up something special for guests.

Haunts and Chills From Dusk Till Dawn

Universal Studios Japan is set to host its inaugural “all night” Halloween Horror Nights event this October, allowing guests to enjoy the park’s scares and attractions until dawn. The special event will occur from 10 p.m. on Friday, October 18, to 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Ticket holders will have early access to the park starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. Tickets for the event are priced from ¥12,000 and will be available from 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19, through 10 p.m. on Monday, September 30, or until sold out.

As the number of tickets is limited, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendance is restricted to individuals aged 18 and older. During the event, guests can explore haunted houses such as Biohazard: Night of Heroes and Chucky’s Carnival of Chaos. Popular rides, including Jaws, will operate until 5 a.m. Additionally, entertainment offerings will feature “Street Zombie” and “Zombie de Dance,” which includes a performance of the song “Shō” by Ado.

Hami-Kuma’s Shout It Out Party and a special show at the WaterWorld arena will also be part of the festivities. Attendees will receive limited-edition Hami-Kuma badges as part of their experience. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan runs from September 6 through November 4, 2024.

Coming Soon to Orlando and California?

The high demand for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) has prompted speculation about introducing an “all-night” ticket option. The annual event, known for its elaborate haunted houses, scare zones, and themed entertainment, has consistently drawn large crowds, with several ticket options for the 2024 season already selling out.

Given the success of HHN in Orlando, Universal might consider extending the event hours to match the format seen in Universal Studios Japan, where an “all night” ticket option will debut in October 2024. This concept allows guests to experience the park’s attractions from late evening until dawn, providing a unique and immersive Halloween experience.

The increasing popularity and demand for HHN could drive the potential for an “all-night” event in Orlando. Universal Orlando Resort could enhance guest satisfaction and manage crowd levels more effectively by offering extended hours. Such a move would also align with global trends in theme park entertainment, where extended experiences are becoming increasingly popular among visitors seeking exclusive and memorable events.