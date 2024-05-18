Universal Stuns Millions With Bombshell HHN Announcement

Universal Orlando Resort seems to be pulling out all the stops as the first Halloween Horror Nights 33 house has been announced – and it’s not an intellectual property? Let’s find out more.

Halloween Horror Nights Drops First House Announcement for Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Florida has unveiled a haunted house themed around a B-movie horror marathon, Slaughter Sinema 2, for Halloween Horror Nights 33 (HHN 33). This marks the first official house announcement for HHN 33. According to the official Universal Orlando Resort HHN social media channels, Slaughter Sinema 2 was revealed during the Halloween Horror Nights Panel at Spooky Empire.

The official announcement states: “IF YOU’RE DYING FOR A B-MOVIE HORROR MARATHON, HEAD TO THE CAREY DRIVE-IN. SCREAM THROUGH SCREENS FROM CREATURE FEATURES, GRINDHOUSE GORE, SPAGHETTI WESTERNS AND MORE.”

— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 17, 2024

Slaughter Sinema was one of the ten haunted houses featured during Halloween Horror Nights 28 at Universal Studios Florida in Sprung Tent 2. Announced on June 21, 2018, this haunted house was based on various fictional B-movies and set in a drive-in movie theater.

The codename for the house was “Snacks,” referencing the snack bar facade. This house quickly became a fan favorite, known for its nostalgic references and creative scares, and has since inspired numerous nods and Easter eggs in subsequent years.

The first house’s queue entrance in 2018 was located to the right of the Men in Black restrooms. Guests followed a path that led down a road towards the front of Sprung Tent 2, looping around the side of the Men in Black building. Eventually, they would arrive at the facade of the haunted house, which featured the screen of the Carey Drive-In.

This screen displayed previews of some horror movies featured in the house, adding to the immersive experience. The entrance area also included a snack bar sign, enhancing the drive-in theater theme.

This setup was part of what made “Slaughter Sinema” a memorable and popular attraction during the event. It blended nostalgic drive-in aesthetics with horror elements to create a unique and engaging haunted house experience. The haunted house Slaughter Sinema at Halloween Horror Nights 28 started with guests entering a snack bar where various movie posters were displayed.

One of these posters, featuring “The Foul Fists of Dr. Faustus,” would open up, revealing Dr. Faustus swiping at guests with his long, pointy fingers. Following this, guests transitioned into the “Sorority Sacrifice” section. The sorority room was particularly eerie, with two dead bodies hanging on a stage and tentacles emerging from the floor to grab them.

As guests moved through the room, a sorority girl appeared from the right, adding to the scare factor. Continuing further, another sorority girl jumped out from the left, ensuring that the frights kept coming. This setup provided a series of chilling encounters, blending a creepy atmosphere with unexpected jump scares to create a memorable haunted house experience.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Florida will offer an array of terrifying experiences, including 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, live entertainment, and popular Universal attractions. The event is known for its high-quality scares and intricate designs, ensuring a thrilling experience for attendees.

The event will run from August 30 to November 3, 2024, with tickets and packages already on sale. Options include single-night admission, Express Passes to skip lines, RIP Tours for guided experiences, and Behind the Screams tours for behind-the-scenes looks at the haunted houses.

Halloween Horror Nights is renowned for its intense scares and is not recommended for children under 13. It has been named the Best Halloween Event by Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards multiple times, reflecting its popularity and quality. Tickets are now on sale as this year’s spooky event is set to take place earlier than ever, with haunts officially beginning on August 30. Click here for more information.