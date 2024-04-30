Universal Expansion Plans Continue, New Massive Locations Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando Resort is on a streak with announcements. Halloween Horror Nights are included as new locations have been erected, giving a more expansive feel to the already-popular Halloween event.

Universal Adds More Halloween Horror Nights Locations as Speculation Rises

Universal Orlando Resort’s esteemed autumn event, Halloween Horror Nights 33, expands its frightful offerings with more nights and chilling experiences.

Tickets and packages for this spine-tingling event are now available for purchase, spanning 48 select nights from August 30 to November 3. While the intricate details of the event are yet to be unveiled, the theme park promises an array of new, high-quality haunted houses, totaling 10, each featuring original, spine-chilling narratives. The Universal parks in Orlando, as to distinguish this article from the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park California, is set to add more locations for this exclusive event. Not included in your regular theme park admission, the Universal appeal for HHN 33 is set for an all-time high this year.

Additionally, guests can immerse themselves in five distinct scare zones and indulge in live entertainment and culinary offerings inspired by the event’s eerie atmosphere. With this exciting announcement comes the news of several new locations built and finished inside Universal Studios Florida. Your ticket will differ from your regular theme park admission, giving you access to the fears and thrills of HHN. Unlike the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, HHN this year will usher in a new era of spookiness.

Aerial look at two new sprung tents that will be used for #HHN Halloween Horror Nights this year. pic.twitter.com/Gro0Nu3kSz — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 25, 2024

Aerial look at two new sprung tents that will be used for #HHN Halloween Horror Nights this year. – @bioreconsteuct on X

The always-amazing and talented Bioresonctruct on X dropped an impressively good set of photos above, showing two new tents that are currently being built in the backlot of the Universal Studios lot in preparation for Halloween Horror Nights 33, which will commence in late August this year.

The erection of two new expansive tents for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida denotes a substantial expansion and refinement of the event.

These tents likely signify the introduction of supplementary haunted houses or immersive encounters, enabling a larger capacity for guests and presenting a broader spectrum of chilling experiences.

In the context of a highly anticipated and widely attended occasion such as Halloween Horror Nights, the incorporation of these tents underscores Universal Studios Florida’s dedication to meeting the escalating expectations of visitors by offering a more diverse array of intricate attractions.

This strategic initiative addresses the surging demand for the event. It ensures patrons have ample opportunities to engage in the Halloween festivities and enjoy an unforgettable and immersive experience.

HHN 33’s unprecedented early start marks a historic milestone, promising enhanced experiences and performances from Universal. With its earliest commencement to date, the event hints at a meticulously crafted lineup and amplified thrills, setting the stage for an unforgettable and groundbreaking Halloween Horror Nights.

What do you think about these new tents being built for HHN 33?