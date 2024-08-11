Live-Action ‘The Lion King’ to Officially Replace Animated Disney Film

The Lion King (1994) franchise was the star of the show at this weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The official Disney fan convention kicked off on Friday, August 9, and finished on Sunday, August 11.

On Friday night, Walt Disney Studios released the official full-length trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), the upcoming prequel to the live-action The Lion King (2019). The movie is based on an original story, not a remake of a Walt Disney Animation Studios classic like its predecessor.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the live-action movie features original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Nicholas Britell, and Mark Mancina. It stars Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Beyoncé (Nala), Donald Glover (Simba), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Scar), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), and Keith David (Masego).

On Saturday, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro took the stage to make announcements about Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

D’Amaro only announced one upcoming project for Disneyland Paris Resort: a Pride Lands area coming to Disney Adventure World, the re-named Walt Disney Studios Park. This follows the World of Frozen and Avengers Campus expansions, which opened in the last few years.

The new Disney Park land will feature dining, shops, character encounters, and a log flume ride based on The Lion King:

“When you’re ready (you don’t have to wait to become a king for this one), head down to the caverns beneath Pride Rock. The new attraction will bring you alongside Simba’s journey from cub to king — it’s going to feel like you stepped right into the movie.”

However, fans of the original animated musical might be out of luck. Concept art suggests that Walt Disney Imagineering plans to theme the area after the live-action versions of characters like Mufasa, Scar, Simba, Nala, and more.

This is a puzzling decision, as the animated The Lion King is a fan-favorite–though unsurprising as Walt Disney Studios gears up for the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Still, Walt Disney Animation Studios fans shouldn’t lose hope yet. Walt Disney Imagineering hasn’t confirmed that the live-action The Lion King will inspire the new Disney Park land.

On Sunday, a 3D model of the Pride Lands debuted at the D23 Expo. Theme park reporter Scott Gustin shared these photos and video of the model. They appear to show a more animated-looking lion overlooking the savanna from Pride Rock:

NEW: A look at the Lion King-themed land coming to Disney Adventure World.

The Lion King already has a permanent presence at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Hong Kong Disneyland. Both Disney parks perform versions of Festival of the Lion King, a theatre-in-the-round style show featuring Simba, Pumbaa, Timon, and a colorful cast of singers and talented performers.

Should the Pride Lands at Disneyland Paris be inspired by the animated or live-action Disney film? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.