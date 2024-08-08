Disney World To Demolish Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Timeline Confirmed

Future Walt Disney World Resort guests, rejoice! Demolition at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is on hold–for now.

In 2020, Walt Disney Imagineering took the first step to removing DinoLand U.S.A.–Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s theme park within a theme park. After the COVID-19 Disney Park closures, Walt Disney World Resort announced that The Primeval Whirl roller coaster wouldn’t reopen alongside the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Related: Disney Apologizes to Thousands of Guests After Expedition Everest Meltdown

At D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company announced that Imagineers had a “Blue Sky” plan for DinoLand U.S.A. They shared blueprints and concept art of the original theme park land transformed into a world inspired by Indiana Jones, Moana (2016), Zootopia (2016), and Encanto (2021). A Coco (2017) inspired expansion was slotted for “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad” at Magic Kingdom Park.

“Blue Sky” concepts are early in the design process, so Disney Parks fans weren’t expecting to see changes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park anytime soon. However, Disney cast members have been spotted removing trees and other setpieces near DINOSAUR, Triceratops Spin, the Boneyard, and Restaurantosaurus.

This weekend is D23 Expo 2024 in Anaheim, California. Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Josh D’Amaro is expected to make groundbreaking announcements about Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–including DinoLand U.S.A. The expansion would be the largest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park since Pandora – The World of Avatar.

But if you’re headed to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios anytime soon, you can safely plan a trip back to prehistoric times. A recent announcement confirms that Walt Disney World Resort won’t demolish DinoLand U.S.A. until at least September 22, 2024.

From August 14 to September 22, Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders can pick up a complimentary The Lion King (1994) magnet at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures–DinoLand U.S.A.’s gift shop. The exclusive magnet features Timon and Pumbaa.

An Annual Passholder-exclusive dessert is also available at Trilobites, a Quick Service food stand in DinoLand U.S.A. near the bridge to Discovery Island. The Rafiki Wildberry and DOLE Whip Orange Float features wildberry syrup, Fanta Orange, and orange-flavored DOLE Whip.

Passholders can also visit a PhotoPass photographer between Africa and Asia on the Discovery River for an exclusive The Lion King MagicShot.

Annual Passholders must have a valid theme park reservation or visit after 2:00 p.m. or on a “Good to Go” day. A Virtual Queue reservation isn’t required to pick up the magnet.

What should Walt Disney Imagineering include in the DinoLand U.S.A. replacement? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.