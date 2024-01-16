Disney Apologizes to Thousands of Guests After Ride Meltdown

A Walt Disney World Resort executive scrambled to apologize to thousands of guests on Saturday amid a lengthy Expedition Everest closure. The attraction reportedly broke down shortly after Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park opened for Early Entry at 8:30 a.m., operated for a few minutes after 11:00 a.m., and closed again until nearly 5:00 p.m.

Halfway through the extended downtime, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Vice President Maryann Smith sent a message to thousands of guests via the My Disney Experience app.

“Pardon the Inconvenience,” the message begins. “On behalf of the entire team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, I’d like to apologize that Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain is currently unavailable. Our Cast Members are working diligently to get the attraction up and running again, and we are sorry you are not able to experience this attraction at this time. I hope you will enjoy some of our other attractions during your experience in the park today.”

Shortly before Expedition Everest reopened between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., hopeful guests lined up as Disney cast members tested empty ride carts. The wait time quickly increased to 95 minutes as guests flocked to Asia to ride the coaster.

According to an Inside the Magic team member, a Disney cast member said “technical issues” were behind the hours-long closure.

Expedition Everest has operated normally in the days since Saturday’s downtime.

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

One of the most intense rides at Walt Disney World Resort, Expedition Everest is also one of the few Disney attractions to go backward!

“Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the ‘top of the world,’” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness.”

“Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you,” the roller coaster description continues. “Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.”

