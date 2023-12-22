New Warning Goes Out to All Disney World Guests

A new warning on the official My Disney Experience mobile application for Disney World guests now pops up, which has left guests puzzled.

The My Disney Experience app is a planning tool for Walt Disney World vacations. It can be used to make dining reservations, select Park Pass, check park hours, view wait times for attractions, use online check-in, purchase park tickets, reserve entertainment options, find Disney Parks stories and videos, and check out of a Disney resort hotel.

You can also make, modify, or cancel your dining reservations, set up the tip board and your Genie Day, set up MagicMobile, mobile order food, join virtual queue lines, check out Disney Junior, see updates on experiences, and find your favorite characters around the different Walt Disney World Resort parks. There’s also the Memory Maker feature for the Disney Park of your choosing. Disney Genie is accessible to all guests. Your My Disney Experience account can hold your Disney World ticket, friends list, personal information, Magic Band, theme park reservation, Annual Pass, Dining reservation, Disney park pass, access to guest service options, and show you any wait time for any attraction.

Now, a new warning has gone out to all Disney World guests on the My Disney Experience mobile application:

In-App Purchases This app contains in-app purchases for services like Disney PhotoPass downloads that cost real money.

By prominently displaying this message, the goal is to enhance user awareness and facilitate a seamless and enjoyable experience for all guests navigating the enchanting world of Disney through the convenience of their mobile devices.

Exploring the wonders of Walt Disney World Resort entails engaging with the indispensable My Disney Experience mobile app. A recent update introduces this new pop-up message to clarify and forewarn users about in-app purchases. This addition is a proactive measure, ensuring that visitors are well-informed and mindful of potential transactions within the app.

To ensure user awareness and consent regarding in-app purchases, individuals must tap “OK” before regaining access to the app. This action confirms that they have read and agreed to the notice, and once acknowledged, the message does not reappear even upon fully closing and reopening the application.

Users can seamlessly manage their preferred payment methods within the “My Account” section of My Disney Experience. For Disney resort hotel guests, this includes the option to input the PIN associated with charging purchases to the room via MagicBand or Key to the World Card. These established payment methods play a pivotal role in facilitating various transactions within the app, such as mobile food orders within the parks, completing merchandise mobile checkouts, and executing in-app purchases. This streamlined process enhances convenience for users, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience throughout their Disney adventure.

The introduction of this notice underscores that some guests may have encountered challenges with in-app purchases, whether due to unintentional actions or a lack of awareness regarding the associated costs. Instances of users possibly overlooking the fact that features like Disney PhotoPass downloads involve a financial transaction have prompted the implementation of this notice. By proactively addressing this issue, Disney aims to enhance transparency and minimize unintended purchases, fostering a more informed and positive user experience for all guests navigating the My Disney Experience app.

Disney constantly ensures that the overall guest experience is enhanced to new levels to provide optimal transparency. This new warning is a way to inform guests that some things will cost actual money, allowing each person to individually decide when it comes down to the time to utilize the mobile application to their benefit.

