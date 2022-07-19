New Car Locator Feature Officially Debuts on My Disney Experience

Say goodbye to hundreds of car alarms at the end of a long Disney Park day as My Disney Experience has officially debuted its Car Locator feature.

If you ever had trouble remembering where you parked your car after a long day at the Disney Parks, My Disney Experience has a new feature that can help you remember! Disney Parks Blog originally shared:

Car locator is a complimentary feature that uses location technology to find and save your parking details. The feature functions best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on your mobile device. The feature will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. All you have to do is open your My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on your home screen—or you can use the Feature menu (☰) for access.

And today, Guests can begin utilizing the Car Locator feature! As Disney Parks Blog shared, make sure your app is up-to-date and then click the feature menu in the bottom right hand corner. Scroll down and click Car Locator.

Disney Parks Blog continued to explain how to utilize the new feature, writing:

After that, follow the prompts to enter your parking information. If you choose to enable location permissions on your device, car locator can help fill in the details for you. When you’re ready to leave, return to car locator for your parking information.

Car Locator will be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.

Are you excited to see the new Car Locator feature debut on the My Disney Experience app? Let us know in the comments below.