Disney World Begins DinoLand Removal, Multiple Attractions Likely Closing Imminently

The closure of an infamous Walt Disney World ride is likely imminent, with Disney taking initial steps to close and transform the attraction and the land it resides in forever.

Related: Disney’s Space Mountain Closed Forever, Ride Ends Operations After 40+ Years

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to a wide range of rides and attractions, but few experiences are as wild or as frightening as DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This loud, prehistoric romp through a dinosaur-filled jungle will send shivers down the spines of even the bravest guests, planting them directly in the path of history’s most ferocious creatures.

However, much like the dinosaurs themselves, DINOSAUR’s days are likely numbered, with Disney possibly signaling the ride’s extinction in a new update to Walt Disney World.

Disney Braces For Closure of DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom

Related: Disney Adds ‘The Simpsons’ to Theme Park as Part of Major California Refurbishment

According to a report from WDWNT, crews have begun removing trees surrounding the DINOSAUR show building. The queue for DINOSAUR is intended to represent a museum, with guests entering a building called the Dino Institute. With the help of trees and other vegetation, this museum facade hides DINOSAUR’s massive show building.

However, with the removal of trees near the edge of the building, DINOSAUR’s show building is more visible now than it ever has been, indicating Disney is preparing to make significant changes to the attraction. This is at least the second time Disney has made changes to DINOSAUR’s show building over the last several months.

During Disney’s D23 expo event in 2022, the company revealed its plans to retheme DinoLand U.S.A., the land where DINOSAUR is located. This prehistoric area is found at the back of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and features several attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy, with DINOSAUR being the land’s “E-ticket” ride.

Details were kept vague, but Disney made it clear it wanted to give DinoLand an overhaul. A year later, during Disney’s D23 event in 2023, Disney reiterated its intentions to transform DinoLand U.S.A. However, instead of the original plan, which involved adding experiences based on Zootopia and Moana, Disney instead pivoted toward a South America-themed land inspired by Encanto.

As part of this overhaul, DINOSAUR would be transformed into an Indiana Jones attraction similar to the one found at the original Disneyland Resort.

Related: Disney’s New ‘The Fantastic Four’ First Look Revealed

This would be a poetic ending for DINOSAUR, considering the ride was a direct copy of Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure and features the exact same track layout, as well as the identical ride vehicles.

Just like the original tease in 2022, Disney remained vague during this announcement, but all signs point toward DINOSAUR becoming extinct in the very near future.

Disney is expected to share more details on its DinoLand U.S.A. project at this year’s D23 event, which runs from August 9 through August 11, 2024.

Will you miss DINOSAUR when and if it closes? What’s your favorite ride at Animal Kingdom?