The Avengers are gearing up to face significant challenges as the franchise delves into the Multiverse Saga, covering Phases Four, Five, and Six. This expansive storyline is set to culminate in upcoming movies like Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers 6, known as Avengers: Secret Wars.

Related: Goodbye Wolverine: Disney’s Kevin Feige Confirms Beloved Hero Recast

With the main Avengers team stepping back in the Multiverse Saga, the MCU is set to introduce new superhero teams, including the beloved Fantastic Four and X-Men, finally giving these Marvel characters their time to shine.

The Fantastic Four is a renowned quartet of heroes that play a pivotal role in the Marvel Comics universe. The team consistently features Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards as the brilliant leader, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman as the nurturing figure, the impulsive and fiery Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and the gentle giant The Thing/Ben Grimm.

Related: Disney Shapes New MCU Future After ‘Deadpool 3’, Scraps Plans for Sequel

These iconic Marvel characters have long played a crucial role in Marvel Comics, sharing prominence with other famous figures such as the X-Men and Spider-Man. On-screen, the Fantastic Four’s presence even predates the arrival of beloved characters like Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the MCU, respectively.

A New Fantastic Four

John Krasinski previously portrayed Reed Richards as a Multiversal variant in an alternate Marvel universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The 2005 Fantastic Four cast included Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman, Chris Evans as Human Torch, and Michael Chiklis as The Thing.

Now, Disney has cast Pedro Pascal to take on the role of Reed Richards, also known as the Smartest Man Alive, in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps reboot. Joining him will be Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm in what is described as a period piece, as they face up against Ralph Ineson’s Galactus.

Recently, the much-hyped reveal of Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom has had fans curious about the new Fantastic Four quartet set to grace the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Star Pedro Pascal has noted this newfound excitement and posted a picture of the new Fantastic Four cast together for the first time on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Visiting last weekend’s San Diego Comic Con 2024, the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast, which now includes Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom (not in fact playing the beloved Iron Man/Tony Stark) has the internet abuzz.

Marvel Studios is finally giving fans more information about this group of iconic Marvel characters, four heroes who have long helped define the Marvel Comics brand in the public eye — now finally back under Marvel Studios’ main movie-making jurisdiction.

Disney has announced the new First Steps title and is finally putting these four stars together as a superhero group, as seen in the new “Meet the Fantastic Four” marketing from over the weekend’s SDCC Hall H reveal:

With Avengers 5, AKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, officially renamed to Avengers: Doomsday and set to feature RDJ’s new Doctor Doom variant as the major villain, the sixth Avengers entry, Avengers: Secret Wars, is now likely to feature Doom as the main instigator of the conflict over former Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ (doomed) Kang the Conqueror.

In a move that screams “safety” with the hiring of Disney and Star Wars favorite Pascal as Reed Richards, alongside the return of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) directors Anthony and Joe Russo (the Russo Brothers), the new Fantastic Four-centric film will likely be Marvel’s attempt to make “First Steps” back into the general public’s good graces.

Do you think Robert Downey Jr. will make a good Doctor Doom? Do you like The Fantastic Four cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!