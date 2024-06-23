New ‘Fantastic Four’ Star Shares Exciting Update About Disney’s Reboot

The Avengers are preparing to confront major hurdles as the franchise delves into the Multiverse Saga, spanning Phases Four, Five, and Six. This expansive narrative is poised to climax with forthcoming movies like Avengers 5, (previously) titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers 6, known as Avengers: Secret Wars.

With the main Avengers team now taking a backseat in the Multiverse Saga, the MCU is poised to introduce fresh superhero teams, such as the beloved Fantastic Four and X-Men, finally giving these Marvel characters a chance to shine.

The Fantastic Four is a famous quartet of heroes that hold a crucial role in the Marvel Comics universe. A constant element within this team is their roster: Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, serves as the brilliant leader; the nurturing figure is personified by Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; the impulsive and fiery member, the Human Torch/Johnny Storm; and gentle giant The Thing/Ben Grimm.

These legendary Marvel characters have long held a pivotal role in Marvel Comics, sharing the spotlight in the comic book realm alongside other famed figures like the X-Men and Spider-Man. The Fantastic Four on-screen even precedes the emergence of beloved characters like Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers, depicted by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the MCU, respectively.

John Krasinski has formerly depicted Reed Richards appearing as a Multiversal variant in an alternate Marvel universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

However, now Disney has chosen Pedro Pascal to step into the role of Reed Richards AKA the Smartest Man Alive, alongside Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bacharach (Ben Grimm) in the upcoming The Fantastic Four reboot, said to be a period piece.

What Will The Fantastic Four Reboot Be Like?

Naturally, the upcoming The Fantastic Four series is one of the few upcoming projects from Marvel and Disney that fans seem universally hyped for.

The franchise’s “big bad” Galactus actor Ralph Ineson appears to be in agreement.

Speaking to The Movie Dweeb, Ineson appears very enthusiastic about the new Marvel project, saying The Fantastic Four‘s script is “cool as f***”:

said that the script for Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four is “cool as f***”. 🤯

.@ralphineson said that the script for Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four is "cool as f***". 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0oY9iMA4Kp — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) June 21, 2024

In the clip, Ineson admits to not being fully aware of the “whole lore of Marvel” (his son is), however even with his limited knowledge, Ineson shares that now knowing how his part and learning how the Fantastic Four reboot “all fits together” in the larger Marvel universe, he can admit that the upcoming film, set to start production soon, is “really cool as f***”.

Based on this, we now know that the scripts are confirmed enough that stars have been okayed to talk about the film, indicating that the new Fantastic Four reboot might be coming sooner than people think.

