‘X-Men’, ‘Split’ Actor Reportedly Joining MCU as Completely Different Character

For a considerable period, Kevin Feige has held the position of President at Marvel Studios, steering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) within The Walt Disney Company’s realm. The MCU’s profound influence on the superhero film genre and the broader cinematic landscape has left a lasting mark, persisting despite differing opinions.

Related: Forget Tony Stark, Sources Confirm Marvel Has Cast Its New MCU Leader

The sweeping storyline, commonly known as the Infinity Saga, culminated with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the conclusion of the MCU’s Phase Three. The franchise’s remarkable growth and unparalleled dominance in the superhero genre have firmly solidified its position as a substantial, if not predominant, force in the film industry. Presently, there exists a distinct opportunity for emerging superhero teams, such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men, to assume a central role following the departures of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

To say there is a power vacuum (and a lack of superhero leadership) is kind of an understatement.

Former Marvel Actor Joins MCU in Totally Different Role

Marvel Studios seems ready to meet this demand by signaling a potential shift towards Sue Storm as a central character in the upcoming rendition. Speculation surrounds the casting for key roles, with rumored contenders for the MCU’s Reed Richards and the Smartest Man Alive including Adam Driver (Star Wars) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Morbius). Paul Mescal (Normal People) is reportedly a top choice for Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Simultaneously, the casting of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman has sparked intense debate, with names like Mila Kunis (That 70’s Show), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), and even Margot Robbie (Barbie, The Suicide Squad) being considered.

Who Will Reportedly Play the New Silver Surfer?

The Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy is reportedly being eyed for the cast of Fantastic Four as the antagonistic “herald of Galactus”.

Certainly, one of Galactus’ heralds and a significant adversary for the Fantastic Four is undeniably the Silver Surfer. This character became an iconic antagonist for Marvel fans and the general movie-going audience, thanks to his striking, entirely silver appearance in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The Silver Surfer, originally named Norrin Radd, originates directly from the comic books. Additional potential heralds include Terrax the Tamer (Tyros), who commanded control over the earth; Air-Walker (Gabriel Lan), a resurrected warrior with mastery over the air; and notably, Nova (Frankie Raye), a former human endowed with fiery powers. Nova/Frankie Raye stands out as another conceivable option for Taylor-Joy’s potential villain, given that the character aligns with the description provided so far and is canonically a female character.

Anya Taylor-Joy has been in the Marvel world before, having played the role of Illyana Rasputin, also known as Magik, in the film The New Mutants. Released in 2020, The New Mutants is a superhero horror film set in the X-Men universe. Magik is a mutant with the ability to teleport and use magic. The film follows a group of young mutants who discover their abilities against their will while held in a secret facility. Anya Taylor-Joy’s portrayal of Magik adds a mix of mystique and strength to the character in this unique and darker take on the superhero genre.

Potential Silver Surfer Picks

Now, these picks will feature actresses who are likely to play the role of Fantastic Four’s villain — whether Galactus’ herald is Nova/Frankie Raye or a female Silver Surfer.

Mila Kunis

Known for That 70’s Show, Kunis is a stellar pick for a villain in the Fantastic Four movie. Sure, she might have turned down the role of Sue Storm (or potentially even The Thing?), but she houses a particularly down-to-earth quality that could be quite refreshing to see in an antagonist.

Having dipped her toes into the waters of superhero-adjacent, sci-fi filmmaking in 2015’s (much–panned) Jupiter Ascending, Kunis might be keen on a bit of a redemption arc within this genre.

Margot Robbie

Known for 2023’s stellar summer hit Barbie, as well as portraying the unhinged Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad (2021), and Birds of Prey (2020), Robbie is more than capable of a nefarious Fantastic Four antagonist.

With DCU undergoing a ton of reshuffling, who knows if Robbie is up for a switch in superhero brand allegiance?

Jodie Comer

Known for her role portraying a psychopath on Killing Eve (2018 — 2022) opposite Sandra Oh, the Tony-nominated Jodie Comer is another potential (and talented) pick who can absolutely pull off a dramatic and complex Marvel villain.

Saoirse Ronan

Having starred in director Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017), and Ronan might not seem like the immediate choice for a Fantastic Four antagonist. But with an actress as talented as Ronan, this might be exactly why a role like this could be perfect.

Indeed, it might seem out of her wheelhouse on first glance, but Ronan in the role of Galactus’ herald could lend a very different (and interesting) take for Marvel Studios. And Marvel needs “interesting” more than ever.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Now, we can’t ignore the most likely candidate for the role, Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Queen’s Gambit (2020) actress made waves when the television series debuted — and a massive Marvel role could be just the ticket to inject something different into both her portfolio and into the “superhero fatigue”-ridden MCU.

There is absolutely something electric about Taylor-Joy, with her striking features and captivating stare. A villain for the Fantastic Four could be perfect for her. If Marvel is planning a redemption story for the antagonist character, Taylor-Joy would also be fantastic in a more heroic role, come Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans will have to wait to discover whether Marvel Studios chooses to modify the gender of the more widely recognized and iconic villain, or if they intend to incorporate the more comic-accurate Frankie Raye.

Either way, let’s all hope that Marvel Studios does some much-needed risk-taking with the upcoming Fantastic Four film. Stellar (and innovative) casting might just be one of the best ways.

What do you think about a female Silver Surfer, or