Over an extended duration, Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios, guiding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under The Walt Disney Company’s umbrella. The MCU’s significant impact on the superhero film genre and the broader cinematic panorama has made a lasting impression, even amid varying viewpoints.

The expansive storyline, commonly known as the Infinity Saga, reached its pinnacle with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the conclusion of Phase Three in the MCU. The franchise’s remarkable growth and unparalleled dominance in the superhero genre have solidly positioned it as a substantial, if not paramount, force in the film industry.

As it stands, there is now a unique opportunity for new superhero teams, such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men, to take center stage.

Who Are The Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four ensemble consists of four legendary heroes who play a crucial role in the Marvel Comics universe. A defining aspect of the team lies in their composition: Mister Fantastic, also known as Reed Richards, serves as the brilliant leader, while Sue Storm takes on the nurturing figure role and adopts the alias Invisible Woman. The impulsive and fiery Human Torch is Johnny Storm, and the team’s gentle giant is commonly referred to as The Thing, also known as Ben Grimm.

These iconic characters have been fundamental to Marvel Comics for an extended period, sharing the spotlight with other notable figures such as the X-Men and Spider-Man. They predate the emergence of beloved personalities like Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), respectively.

Beginning in 2005 with the release of the film Fantastic Four, the cinematic adaptations of the Fantastic Four franchise were produced by 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios, under Disney’s ownership. The cast featured Ioan Gruffudd in the role of Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing, all directed by Tim Story. Subsequently, a sequel titled Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer was released in 2007, with both films garnering mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

In 2015, a reimagining titled Fantastic Four (stylized as FANT4STIC) brought Miles Teller into the role of Mister Fantastic, Kate Mara as the Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch, and Jamie Bell as The Thing, with Josh Trank directing. Regrettably, this reboot encountered significant criticism, leading to a detrimental impact on the public perception of the Fantastic Four franchise. As a result, audiences voiced a compelling desire for a renewed approach to these beloved Marvel characters.

Marvel Studios seems ready to meet this demand by signaling a potential shift towards Sue Storm as a central character in the upcoming rendition. Speculation surrounds the casting for key roles, with rumored contenders for the MCU’s Reed Richards and the Smartest Man Alive including Adam Driver (Star Wars) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Morbius). Paul Mescal (Normal People) is reportedly a top choice for Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Simultaneously, the casting of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman has sparked intense debate, with names like Mila Kunis (That 70’s Show), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), and even Margot Robbie (Barbie, The Suicide Squad) being considered.

A New Kind of Silver Surfer for the MCU

Previously, we reported on the fact that the MCU was rumored to change up their approach to the upcoming Fantastic Four film’s main villain, in a decision highly criticized by the “anti-woke” mob. Now, it appears that new insider reports are indicating that Marvel Studios is indeed homing in on their controversial pick.

According to Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via FandomWire, Marvel is reportedly going forward with their plan to cast the antagonistic “herald of Galactus” — this time, as a female instead of a male. Hence the “woke” accusations from the same people who complain about the “M-She-U” taking over.

Reportedly, actress Anya Taylor-Joy is “being eyed” to take on Fantastic Four‘s villain, but the big question is who will this villain be (and in relation, why are people are so upset)?

Anya Taylor-Joy is reportedly being eyed to play a villain in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’. (via @DanielRPK)

Within the Marvel Comics universe, Galactus, often referred to as the “Devourer of Worlds,” stands as a cosmic entity driven by an insatiable hunger to consume entire planets. To carry out this monumental task, Galactus selects individuals to act as his heralds. Bestowed with a fraction of Galactus’s immense power, these heralds gain superhuman abilities, elevating both their physical and mental attributes.

Naturally, one of Galactus’ heralds and major Fantastic Four villain is undoubtedly the Silver Surfer — who emerged as an iconic antagonist for numerous Marvel fans (and the general movie-going audience), with his striking, entirely silver physique in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. This antagonist comes directly from the comic books, originally named Norrin Radd.

Other potential heralds are Terrax the Tamer (Tyros), who wielded control over the earth; Air-Walker (Gabriel Lan), a resurrected warrior with mastery over the air; and rather importantly, Nova (Frankie Raye), a former human endowed with fiery powers.

Nova/Frankie Raye stands as yet another possibility for Taylor-Joy’s villain, seeing as the character would fit the description so far, and also be canonically a female character.

Whether Marvel Studios decides to switch up the more well-known and iconic villain to fit Taylor-Joy’s gender, or whether they plan to incorporate the more Marvel comic-accurate Frankie Raye, is something fans will just have to wait to find out, however.

Do you think Anya-Taylor Joy would make a good Silver Surfer or Nova Fantastic Four antagonist? Share your thoughts in the comments below!