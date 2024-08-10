Disney Scraps ‘Frozen 3’ Release, Announcement Cancelled

Major Frozen franchise news has dropped, and it is disappointing.

The Walt Disney Company began its headlining D23 slots at the Honda Center with the entertainment showcase. Mouse House executives revealed some new information regarding some of its most important and integral projects.

From the first trailer for Disney’s Snow White, coming next March, to the news of Incredibles 3 being in development and the confirmation of what direction Andrew Stanton’s Toy Story 5 (2025) will take, D23 Expo is once again proving to be stacked with exciting announcements.

The studio’s darling franchise was not absent, either.

The Frozen franchise, launched by Walt Disney Animation Studios with the release of Frozen in 2013, stands as one of the most successful and influential animated series in cinematic history. The first film grossed over $1.28 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film of its time.

Its sequel, Frozen II (2019), further solidified the franchise’s dominance, earning $1.45 billion globally. The success of these films extended beyond the box office, with the iconic song “Let It Go,” performed by Idina Menzel, becoming a cultural anthem for empowerment.

The song won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and resonated with audiences worldwide. The characters of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell), particularly Elsa as a queen with magical powers, challenged traditional Disney princess narratives by focusing on themes of sisterhood, independence, and self-discovery.

Upon Bob Iger’s return as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company after usurping his own successor, Bob Chapek, in a surprise ousting in November 2022, new movies in the Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia franchises were announced.

Little was known about the new films then, but in true D23 fashion, audiences got a taste of what was to come.

For Frozen III, or Frozen 3, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee revealed the first concept art of the musical Threequel, showing the sisters of Arendelle—Anna (Bell) and Elsa (Menzel)—riding animals into a new location bathed in sunlight.

“Filmmaker Jennifer Lee said, ‘there were a lot of questions coming out of Frozen 2…it will take two films to answer them,'” Deadline reported. “She did this without saying on the nose that there will be a Frozen 4. Nor was a logo for Frozen 4 flashed up on the screen.”

Fans of the Disney franchise already know that a fourth Frozen movie is in the works after Bob Iger confirmed its development during the opening of the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland in November 2023.

“Frozen 3 is in the works,” Iger said at the time, in an interview with Good Morning America (via Deadline), “and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too. But I don’t have much to say about those films right now.”

Of course, things change (just take a look at Marvel Studios), so with no mention of Frozen 4 at the D23 Expo, then there is a possibility that the pair of movies could be consolidated. Lee did confirm, though, when fans can expect Anna and Elsa to arrive back on the big screen.

“She did say Frozen III, or Frozen 3, would hit screens in 2027 (Disney has Nov.24, 2027, on hold for the animated movie –that’s the traditional Thanksgiving spot for Frozen),” wrote Deadline.

This 2027 release confirms that the original release plan of 2026 is not happening, canceling Bob Iger’s original announcement.

“During Disney’s Q1 2024 earnings call in February, CEO Bob Iger revealed that [Frozen 3] was given a 2026 release window alongside Toy Story 5, the latter of which was later assigned a June 19, 2026 release date,” wrote IGN last year. “Considering that the first two Frozen films were released around Thanksgiving in November, chances are Frozen 3 will release on November 25, 2026.”

With 2026 scrapped, all eyes will be on that November 2027 slot when Frozen III looks to replicate the billion-dollar success of its 2013 and 2019 sisters.

The Frozen franchise’s impact extends far beyond its films. The merchandise associated with Frozen, including toys, clothing, and accessories, generated billions in revenue, with Elsa’s blue dress becoming an iconic item for children everywhere.

Licensing deals expanded the brand’s reach, leading to games, podcasts, and theme park attractions, such as Frozen Ever After in Walt Disney World Resort, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey in the newly opened Fantasy Springs area of Tokyo DisneySea, and the entire World of Frozen land in Hong Kong.

The franchise’s success also led to the creation of a Broadway adaptation in 2018, which received strong reviews and featured new songs alongside those from the movies.

The legacy of the Frozen franchise is significant, particularly in how it redefined the Disney princess archetype. Elsa and Anna’s stories emphasize personal growth, familial love, and inner strength, shifting away from traditional romantic narratives and influencing other Disney films.

The themes of empowerment, especially Elsa’s journey of self-acceptance, have left a lasting impact on audiences, particularly young girls, and continue to resonate today. Audiences have also identified themes of queerness in the Frozen movies, particularly in Elsa’s character, leading to some hoping that future Frozen movies will confirm her LGBTQIAP+ status.

Economically, the Frozen franchise reinforced Disney’s position as a dominant force in entertainment. The financial success of the films, merchandise, and related ventures significantly impacted Disney’s strategy and bottom line.

With ongoing interest in the characters and stories, Frozen remains relevant, with potential for future films, series, and other media extensions.

Its legacy endures, continuing to inspire, entertain, and empower audiences worldwide, ensuring its place as a landmark in animated film history—even if Inside Out 2 (2024) just usurped Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated movie in history.

