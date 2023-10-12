New ‘Frozen’ Gets Update as Fans Exclaim: “Very Lesbian Chic!”

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Frozen franchise just got a major new update as The Walt Disney Company juggles with bringing back its famous characters.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, with songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and composed by Christophe Beck, and from a screenplay by Lee, Frozen (2013) broke records across the world when it debuted.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson Danish fairytale, “The Snow Queen,” Frozen became a tour de force, netting The Walt Disney Company over $1.2 billion at the global box office and becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Following royal sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), Frozen saw the sisters’ home of Arendelle overtaken by winter after Elsa’s subdued powers finally get the better of her. Along the way, now iconic characters like Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Sven were introduced as Anna journeyed across the kingdom to save her sister.

Frozen challenged the expectations of true love and classic villains, instead opting for a familial story rooted in the love between sisters, all encapsulated into a splashy musical. It would be hard for anyone to have lived the past decade without hearing the anthemic “Let It Go.”

Including other songs like “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love is an Open Door,” and “In Summer,” the Frozen soundtrack eventually went on to sit at the top of the Billboard 200 for 13 non-consecutive weeks. And six years after Frozen dominated pop culture, it would further cement its legacy with its sequel, Frozen II (2019).

Frozen II brought fans back to the world of Arendelle and beyond as the characters left the confines of their kingdom to venture into the Enchanted Forest. The sequel blasted past its predecessor, taking $1.4 billion at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing animated film of all time after Disney’s other tentpole, the live-action version of The Lion King (2019).

Upon former Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s return to the House of Mouse at the end of 2022, the leader was quick to reestablish a dominant footprint in the animated movie arena. After suffering blows with the likes of Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022), Iger revealed plans to bring back the characters of Zootopia (2016) and both the Toy Story and the Frozen franchises, announcing a fifth Toy Story movie and a third Frozen adventure.

Not much has been shared on this trio of projects since their announcement, but in a recent interview, Jennifer Lee shared her excitement about returning to the world of Arendelle, Anna, and Elsa. “All I’ll say is that last week, they carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I’m blown away,” Lee said (via Deadline). “I’m so excited. I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing.”

Audiences can expect the beloved quartet of Bell, Menzel, Groff, and Gad, to return in Frozen III, but what the story will entail is anyone’s guess. Frozen II left viewers with Anna reigning as monarch over Arendelle, with Elsa joining the Northuldra in the Enchanted Forest, so the natural evolution here would be seeing the two realms co-existing.

But, before all that, Disney has returned to the Frozen universe with the first two (of 12) episodes in a new adventure set after the events of Frozen II. “As the 10th anniversary of Disney’s Frozen approaches, Disney Publishing Worldwide, in collaboration with ABC Audio and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is excited to officially launch the brand-new, first-of-its-kind Disney Frozen Podcast,” writes Disney Parks Blog.

The podcast, which will release two episodes each week, continues the story as an “audio-first offering,” featuring new characters as well as the sisterly duo of Anna and Elsa. The official synopsis of the original story is as follows (via Disney Parks Blog):

“In Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature, Queen Anna has a lot on her plate — there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around — so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem — and fast — before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines, and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?”

The new characters include Queen Disa, Lord Wolfgang, and two magpies named Astrid and Magnus. Disney tells us of Queen Disa’s scientific mind, Lord Wolfgang’s status as the Duke of Weselton’s nephew, and the two magpies, Astrid and Magnus, being completely and utterly normal…or are they?

The addition of a new canon story in the Frozen franchise is an exciting affair and, despite none of the original cast returning for the 12-part series, should give fans a much-needed dose of Frozen magic before the third movie comes out in the near future.

With this update of the first two episodes of Forces of Nature being released, Disney also shared more artwork of the characters, including one of Anna, Elsa, and newcomer Queen Disa, and some fans even think Queen Disa is queer-coded. Sharing to Reddit u/Nia2Ania wrote: “Queen Disa is here to make everything a bit more queer.”

The user added to her post, writing:

The rest of the artwork is not very inspiring but Queen Disa did not disappoint. Très lesbian chic!

Many Frozen fans have long believed that Elsa (Menzel) is queer and that her journey into freeing her ice powers and living her authentic self is a representation of hiding her queer identity. This notion was further suggested in Frozen II when Elsa met the Northuldran Honeymaren (Rachel Matthews), whom many suspected to be an eventual love interest for the Queen of Arendelle.

Another comment by the way of Dependent_Struggle_2 shared the original post’s sentiment, saying:

I just found. Disa’s look was really beautiful, there are few black people in the Frozen universe, it’s an interesting addition especially for me who likes the Elsa + Tiana shipp.

The first two episodes of Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature are out now.

Frozen, Frozen II, Frozen Sing-A-Long, Frozen II Sing-A-Long, Frozen Fever, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and more are all available on Disney+.