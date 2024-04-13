Guests Held Hostage at Disney Hotel, Rescue Initiated

A Disney Resort hotel guest spoke out on social media this week after her vacation experience ended in a nightmare. She narrowly avoided missing her flight, almost stranded when her Disney hotel room key stopped working with all her belongings left inside.

There’s nothing like staying in the magic at a Disney Resort hotel. Amenities await at dozens of lodging offerings throughout Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Each comes with exclusive benefits, like Early Entry to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Central Florida or a private entrance to Disney California Adventure Park in Southern California.

Many Disney park guests have given up on Disney Resort hotels despite the amenities. Prices keep increasing as benefits stay the same or, even worse, disappear entirely. (R.I.P. to the Magical Express and advanced FastPass+ selections!) And that doesn’t account for the lasting impact of a negative Disney Resort hotel guest experience.

Inside the Magic frequently reports disturbances at Disney Resort hotels worldwide. Weeks ago, guests at Disney’s Pop Century Resort awoke at midnight to flickering power that lasted nearly an hour. Months beforehand, hundreds of guests at the same Resort hotel were forced to evacuate their rooms at 3:00 a.m. In both situations, Disney cast members didn’t offer an explanation or compensation for the awful guest experience.

The latest incident at a Disney Resort hotel occurred across the ocean at Disneyland Paris Resort. When TikTok user @funsize_adventures went to grab her party’s bags and head to the airport, she was shocked to find the room at Disney Hotel Santa Fe locked. The door didn’t respond to her key.

“We almost got stuck at Disneyland Paris!” the guest captioned the video.

“This is how we almost missed our flight home from Disneyland Paris,” she began. “We decided to go for breakfast before departing, but when we got back to our room, our key wouldn’t let us in.”

The frantic guests ran to the Front Desk, where Disney cast members reset their room key cards. Unfortunately, they still didn’t work. A Disney cast member tried unsuccessfully to fix the door and called an engineer for backup.

“At this point, our taxi to take us to the airport was almost here,” the guest recalled. “Luckily, the staff were great, and they got us back in our room. We had a mad rush to pack. We made it…and the taxi was still there waiting for us.”

Once the family made it safely to the airport, the guest joked that it wouldn’t have been “the end of the world” if they were held hostage by a rogue hotel room door and “had” to stay at Disneyland Paris Resort another day.

“What a shame that would have been!!!” she quipped.

Has your Disney Resort vacation ended in disaster? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.