Disney Bans Phones From Theme Park Locations, Rolls Out New Warnings for Guests

Disney has begun warning guests against using their phones inside the parks.

Each Disney theme park has its own set of rules guests must follow, and these can range from simply refraining from wearing inappropriate clothing to only smoking in designated areas. Guests are also asked to treat guests and cast members with kindness and respect, as this goes a long way in preserving the “magic” of the theme parks.

Other guidelines will feel familiar to fans of theme parks, with Disney rolling out the classic “hands, arms, feet, and legs” warning before every ride and attraction.

Not only do these warnings help protect guests, but they also help protect the rides themselves. Compared to other theme park locations like Universal Studios and Six Flags, Disney is noticeably more relaxed with its rules regarding personal items, allowing guests to take most of their belongings onto rides.

However, Disney has begun cracking down on phone usage at certain attractions.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort will notice new warnings have been plastered on a particular Toy Story-themed attraction. This specific ride is called Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, inviting guests to shrink down to the size of a toy soldier and fly high above the rest of the resort.

This ride is located in the World of Pixar area of Walt Disney Studios Park, one of two theme parks at the European resort.

Despite featuring an 80-foot drop, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop is intended for guests of most sizes and ages. However, due to its height, phones and other personal belongings pose a threat to guests underneath the ride.

As a result, new warning labels can be seen sprinkled throughout the attraction and ride seats.

A sticker has appeared on the pods of Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, informing visitors that it is forbidden to use their phones during the flight. No official instructions appear in the instructions for the moment. The telephone remains (a priori) always tolerated.

Un sticker est apparu sur les nacelles de Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, indiquant aux visiteurs qu’il est interdit d’utiliser leur téléphone pendant le vol. Aucune consigne officielle n’apparaît pour le moment dans les consignes. Le téléphone reste (à priori) toujours toléré. pic.twitter.com/odq1WdPABI — Disneyphile at D23 2024 (@DisneyphileLIVE) August 13, 2024

It’s unknown of more warning labels will soon appear at other rides and attractions at Disneyland Paris.

“At Disney, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, Sarge has enlisted you to his little green regiment,” says Disney when describing the attraction. “But first you need to learn to parachute. So buckle up recruit, follow your orders and brace yourself for a thrilling 82-foot drop above an army base full of lookout towers and over-sized green toy soldiers. It’s as if you’re part of one big play set!”

Walt Disney Studios Park is home to Disneyland Paris’s most thrilling experiences, including the resort’s version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

The park is set to expand in a significant way soon, with The Walt Disney Company sharing multiple announcements during its D23 fan event.

These announcements included confirmation of a new “E-Ticket” log flume ride based on The Lion King and an opening timeframe for the park’s massive World of Frozen expansion.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?