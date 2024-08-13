Disney Shuts Down Magic Kingdom Ride 5 Days in a Row, Problems Persist Weeks Later

The newest attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort is struggling to stay open.

Weeks after its grand opening, Disney World’s newest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, has continued to face issues, prompting the temporary closure of the ride multiple times this week.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened on June 28, 2024, and has become one of the most high-profile projects ever undertaken at the Disney theme parks. Many guests have praised the attraction for its bright and colorful art style, as well as its catchy soundtrack and impressive animatronics.

However, the ride is also incredibly controversial, as it replaced Disney’s legendary log flume experience formerly known as Splash Mountain.

Disney’s “Tiana” overhaul divided fans, leaving many disappointed and saddened by the news of Splash Mountain’s closure.

While park guests generally agree that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a worthy addition to the Magic Kingdom, various technical problems have limited the ride’s operational capabilities. These problems have also limited the number of guests who can actually experience it on a given day, and these issues continue to persist well into August.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Closed at Magic Kingdom

After an extended period of operational issues, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure closed once again on Tuesday morning. The My Disney Experience app was updated to reflect the closure, informing guests the attraction had been “temporarily closed.”

This marks the fifth day in a row that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has closed at the Magic Kingdom.

Prior to its initial opening day, Disney held a preview event for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, allowing cast members and invited guests to enjoy the ride early. These previews allowed guests to get a look at the new ride but also revealed that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure may have needed a little more time in the oven.

The ride closed several times during its preview window, with guests being evacuated from the ride on multiple occasions. One of these evacuations involved an emergency alarm playing as guests neared the final lift hill.

Since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s preview window, operations have slightly improved, but guests are still reporting issues with the attraction’s lighting and sound systems and with the new animatronic figures scattered throughout the ride.

Disney officially announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2020, though work on the project reportedly started several years prior. While utilizing the same track layout, ride vehicle, and building structures as Splash Mountain, Walt Disney Imagineering sought to tell a completely new story inspired by the company’s iconic 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog.

A potential Splash Mountain overhaul has been rumored for quite some time, and the ride has become a serious point of controversy.

Despite Splash Mountain reaching “legend” status inside the Disney theme parks, the attraction was based on Disney’s notoriously problematic Song of the South, an animated/live-action hybrid film from 1946.

Disney has a lot more projects planned for Magic Kingdom and the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, with the company sharing updates on past projects as well as announcing new rides, attractions, and lands during its recent D23 event.

Among these announcements included confirmation that the long-rumored Villains land and a new Cars-themed area are coming to the Magic Kingdom, and a new Monsters Inc. area will soon be built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Have you had a chance to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?