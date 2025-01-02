Disney World Guests “Detained” on Haunted Mansion Ride

Dozens of Walt Disney World Resort guests were “unavoidably detained” on Magic Kingdom Park’s Haunted Mansion ride last week. One of the Disney Park guests shared her experience in a video on TikTok.

The Haunted Mansion was initially conceived for Disneyland Park as a walkthrough-style “museum of the weird.” Walt Disney didn’t want a rundown, creepy building on Main Street, U.S.A., so he moved it to New Orleans Square. Walt Disney Imagineers later developed the constantly moving Omnimover, and the Haunted Mansion became one of the most famous examples of the ride system.

Now, versions of the ride exist at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris (Phantom Manor), and Hong Kong Disneyland (Mystic Manor).

Last week, Amanda (@disneymadmum on TikTok) shared this video of herself trapped in a Doom Buggy on the Haunted Mansion attraction at Walt Disney World Resort. She said it was a “long ride,” having stopped five times during the journey that normally takes seven-and-a-half minutes.

In the video, riders heard an automatic announcement from the “Ghost Host”: “We are being unavoidably detained by a raucous ghost. Kindly remain seated in your Doom Buggys. We will continue our journey in just a moment.”

“We’ve moved about six feet,” Amanda said after the Ghost Host finished speaking. “It could be a long ride!”

It’s unclear what caused these technical issues on the Liberty Square ride, but Walt Disney World Resort rarely publicizes the reasons for its ride closures. However, Omnimover-style attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Spaceship Earth, and Under the Sea—Journey of the Little Mermaid often stop temporarily to allow guests using mobility devices to board.

It can be difficult for guests to transfer from wheelchairs or scooters on the constantly moving conveyor belt into a slow-moving Doom Buggy.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!