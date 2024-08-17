Location of ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Land Seems Likely, Reveals Fate of Muppets

We may have just discovered the final location for the land inspired by Monsters, Inc. (2001) at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – and whether or not it impacts the Muppets.

After years of “Blue Sky” plans, Disney has finally announced concrete additions heading to Walt Disney World Resort as the company seeks to compete with Universal Orlando Resort’s incoming theme park, Epic Universe.

At last week’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Josh D’Amaro – Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts – revealed a long list of new lands and attractions for Disney’s biggest theme park resort. While some of these had been theorized for a while, some were totally left field (in the best possible way).

For example, we’ve known for a long time that Disney’s Animal Kingdom is scrapping DinoLand U.S.A. in favor of a Tropical Americas land. However, we now know that this land will be called Pueblo Esperanza and include attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and the Indiana Jones franchise.

Animal Kingdom is also definitely getting its Zootopia (2016) attraction at Tree of Life Theater, named “Zootopia Better Zoogether,” as we’ve also known for a while.

Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom Park is (finally!) getting a nighttime parade known as Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade, and an expansion of Frontierland inspired by the Cars franchise (knocking out Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America in the process), plus a brand-new Villains Land – an idea that’s been knocked around by Walt Disney Imagineering for years now, but is finally coming to fruition.

EPCOT is getting just the one addition, a Spaceship Earth Lounge, having received a significant amount of investment already in recent years.

And finally, Hollywood Studios is getting a big surprise: a Monsters, Inc. land, complete with the first-ever suspended coaster at any Disney park.

While this news initially sparked excitement among Disney fans, this soon turned to concern as fans began to speculate on where the land would be located. Two potential locations have been thrown around: Animation Courtyard or Muppet*Vision 3D.

The prospect of the latter – a 15-minute show in which Kermit the Frog and company take guests on a tour of Muppet Labs – closing has sparked mass outrage online, with some calling for it to be declared a historical landmark and even contacting Walt Disney Imagineering to implore for its preservation, due largely to the fact that it was Jim Henson’s final Muppets project.

An individual with intel on the situation spoke to The Wrap, claiming that Imagineering has a few weeks to decide whether or not to keep the attraction. The decision was nearly announced during the D23 presentation but was axed at the last minute (which was probably for the best, as we’re pretty sure a booing arena would’ve brought the mood down a little).

The Wrap’s source also claimed that alternate artwork was supposed to be shown that intentionally pinpointed Muppet*Vision 3D as the location for the Monsters, Inc. land. Again, this was also changed at the last minute – specifically to avoid those boos we just mentioned.