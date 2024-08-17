Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Location of ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Land Seems Likely, Reveals Fate of Muppets

Chloe James
Kermit the Frog looks pensive in front of the entrance of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Credit: Inside the Magic

We may have just discovered the final location for the land inspired by Monsters, Inc. (2001) at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – and whether or not it impacts the Muppets.

After years of “Blue Sky” plans, Disney has finally announced concrete additions heading to Walt Disney World Resort as the company seeks to compete with Universal Orlando Resort’s incoming theme park, Epic Universe.

Concept art of the Cars attraction at Disney World
Credit: Disney

At last week’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Josh D’Amaro – Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts – revealed a long list of new lands and attractions for Disney’s biggest theme park resort. While some of these had been theorized for a while, some were totally left field (in the best possible way).

For example, we’ve known for a long time that Disney’s Animal Kingdom is scrapping DinoLand U.S.A. in favor of a Tropical Americas land. However, we now know that this land will be called Pueblo Esperanza and include attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and the Indiana Jones franchise.

Concept art for the carousel in the Pueblo Esperanza area at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Credit: Disney

Animal Kingdom is also definitely getting its Zootopia (2016) attraction at Tree of Life Theater, named “Zootopia Better Zoogether,” as we’ve also known for a while.

Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom Park is (finally!) getting a nighttime parade known as Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade, and an expansion of Frontierland inspired by the Cars franchise (knocking out Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America in the process), plus a brand-new Villains Land – an idea that’s been knocked around by Walt Disney Imagineering for years now, but is finally coming to fruition.

The first image Disney shared of the new Villains Land coming to the Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

EPCOT is getting just the one addition, a Spaceship Earth Lounge, having received a significant amount of investment already in recent years.

And finally, Hollywood Studios is getting a big surprise: a Monsters, Inc. land, complete with the first-ever suspended coaster at any Disney park.

Monsters Inc land artists rendering from D23
Credit: Disney

While this news initially sparked excitement among Disney fans, this soon turned to concern as fans began to speculate on where the land would be located. Two potential locations have been thrown around: Animation Courtyard or Muppet*Vision 3D.

The prospect of the latter – a 15-minute show in which Kermit the Frog and company take guests on a tour of Muppet Labs – closing has sparked mass outrage online, with some calling for it to be declared a historical landmark and even contacting Walt Disney Imagineering to implore for its preservation, due largely to the fact that it was Jim Henson’s final Muppets project.

Concept art for a 'Monsters, Inc.' ride in which Sully and Mike hang off a moving door painted with flowers, holding a human child named Boo.
Credit: Disney

An individual with intel on the situation spoke to The Wrap, claiming that Imagineering has a few weeks to decide whether or not to keep the attraction. The decision was nearly announced during the D23 presentation but was axed at the last minute (which was probably for the best, as we’re pretty sure a booing arena would’ve brought the mood down a little).

The Wrap’s source also claimed that alternate artwork was supposed to be shown that intentionally pinpointed Muppet*Vision 3D as the location for the Monsters, Inc. land. Again, this was also changed at the last minute – specifically to avoid those boos we just mentioned.

A vintage theater with red seats and ornate decorative walls at the Walt Disney World Resort features a large screen showing three Muppet characters: Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo. The theater is empty, allowing a clear view of the vibrant screen and elegant surroundings.
Credit: Disney

Apparently, Muppet*Vision 3D – and the rest of Grand Avenue, formerly known as Muppets Courtyard – would be ideal for Disney from a financial perspective due to the fact that it already contains a restaurant, Pizzerizzo, prime for retheming. “It’s a perfect way to stretch that $60 billion,” the source said, referencing Disney’s massive sum earmarked for its expansions worldwide over the next decade.

As per a recent revelation from a Disney employee, however, Muppets fans may be in the clear. Earlier today, rumors circulated on social media that Disney employees have been told that they will be leaving their offices in Hollywood Studios soon.

Crowds at Disney's Hollywood Studios at night.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

Reading between the lines, the offices at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are located just behind Star Wars Launch Bay in Animation Courtyard. If cast members are being relocated, the assumption here is that it’s to make way for the park’s only upcoming expansion, which leaves Muppet*Vision in the clear.

From a guest satisfaction perspective, this should’ve always been the obvious choice. Since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Wars Launch Bay has become pretty irrelevant. While it features “immersive exhibits of costumes, models, concept artwork and actual movie props—as well as authentic replicas,” plus a few character meet-and-greets, it’s taking up precious real estate in the park.

Two Stormtroopers stand outside Star Wars Launch Bay
Credit: Disney

Until we get the official word, we’ll take this with a grain of salt. However, as of right now we’re feeling pretty optimistic about Muppet*Vision 3D’s future – and we’re hoping it stays that way.

Would you rather see a Monsters, Inc. expansion replace Muppet*Vision 3D or Star Wars Launch Bay?

