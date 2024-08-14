Relax, Muppet*Vision Isn’t Going Anywhere

If you’ve been following the latest Disney news, you’ll know that many new features and attractions are currently being worked on for the Walt Disney World Resort. However, you might also be aware that these new additions come at the cost of retiring several other attractions.

As Josh D’Amaro finally pulled back the curtain on many exciting projects like the new Disney Villains land coming to the Magic Kingdom, news of a new roller coaster hitting Hollywood Studios also made headlines. However, as the park welcomes Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc., could it be saying farewell and goodbye to Kermit and his friends?

Any longtime Disney fan knows that certain individuals get very protective when newer developments threaten any of the original park attractions—just look at what happened with Splash Mountain. Muppet*Vision 3D might be kitschy and dated, but that’s part of its charm. But will Disney finally close the curtain?

Messing with Muppet*Vision

Yes, it’s cheesy, it’s dated, it’s corny beyond belief, but it’s also one of the biggest pieces of Muppet media in existence, and one of the last projects directed by Jim Henson himself. That means it’s one of the many historical attractions still operating on Disney property and shouldn’t be touched.

Moreover, fans and film historians might already be taking steps to keep this piece of Muppet media preserved. Vulture’s Rebecca Alter recently made the following statement regarding the attraction’s future and the possibility of joining the National Register of Historic Places.

“For all its Muppety silliness and mirth, Muppet*Vision 3D is also a site of remembrance, and maybe even pilgrimage, because it was the final project Jim Henson directed before his death at age 53 in 1990. It was also one of his final performances as Kermit, as well as the Swedish Chef and Waldorf, the latter of which is rendered animatronically in the audience, roasting the show from his usual opera box. It’s already accepted practice for landmarks related to great artists and writers to be registered as official historic places, from Walden Pond to the Florida Keys’ Hemingway House to James Baldwin’s Upper West Side apartment building to, naturally, Walt Disney’s childhood home and the small garage that he used as his first makeshift animation studio.”

Disney’s acquisition of the Muppets might have only been as recent as 2004, but the House of Mouse has been the primary source for their brand of madness since the ’90s. Additionally, while Disney’s efforts in reviving their popularity with projects like Muppets NOW, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Electric Mayhem, many would agree that they’ve not had quite the same success as their earlier days.

Although much is still speculated about what Disney plans to do with the area, it’s far more likely the company will keep the attraction alive in some form. Keep in mind it’s not the only place a massive roller coaster could go.

Now What?

The inclusion of a Monsters Inc. coaster comes right on the heels of Rockin’ Roller Coaster’s closure after Aerosmith’s retirement. That’s too close in proximity to be a coincidence, and it makes much more sense for a roller coaster ride to use a roller coaster space.

At the time of writing, there has been no announcement by Disney, and Muppet*Vision 3-D still has a very vocal fan base. As long as fans still fill those seats and have a love for “cheap 3-D tricks” and a chaotic fireworks finale, the show will still go on.

Are you a fan of Muppet*Vision? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!