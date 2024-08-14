Disney Dismantles Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in United States Parks

The Walt Disney World Resort is set to undergo major changes over the next few years, with one recent announcement confirming the continued dismantling of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge timeline.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Through the Years

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an immersive themed land that opened in 2019 at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The version in Disneyland Park welcomed guests first on May 31, 2019, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Star Wars land opening on August 29, 2019.

Set on the planet Batuu at Black Spire Outpost, it fully immerses guests in the Star Wars universe with intricate details, full-size replicas of starships, and atmospheric design.

Originally, the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge existed completely in the sequel trilogy era, with guests able to interact with characters such as Rey and Chewbacca (played by Daisy Ridley and Peter Mayhew in Disney’s movies).

The land features two main attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests can pilot Han Solo and Chewbacca’s iconic ship on a smuggling mission, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a groundbreaking ride that places visitors in the midst of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Most recently, Disney World’s Rise of the Resistance–one of the theme park resort’s most popular attractions–began testing a single-rider line, although it has since abolished the option in recent weeks. The e-ticket ride can be accessed using Disney’s new Lightning Lane Single Pass offering, which replaced the Disney Genie+ Individual Lightning Lane Selection option in late July, or via the traditional standby line.

In addition to rides, Galaxy’s Edge offers various interactive experiences, such as building custom lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop or droids at Droid Depot. Themed dining options like Oga’s Cantina and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo provide unique Star Wars-inspired cuisine, while shops like Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities offer exclusive merchandise.

The land is designed to make guests feel like they are truly in a galaxy far, far away, with character encounters and interactive elements enhancing the experience.

However, while at one point being firmly situated in the world of Disney’s sequel trilogy era, the Disney resort broke the spell after debuting characters such as Din Djarin (AKA the Mandalorian), Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano. These characters, of course, hail from Disney’s New Republic era, a period of time set decades before the sequel trilogy.

On this matter of dismantling the core element of Galaxy’s Edge, Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin spoke to io9 earlier this year to clarify the strict timeline of Batuu.

“Star Wars storytelling is [set] across so many eras,” Martin told the outlet (via Gizmodo). “And we wanted to give people the opportunity to meet characters from some of those new things that are coming out that may not be within the original, intended timeline. So, what we do is we try and look at the area each character is in as that exists where they are.”

The executive continued:

“They’re visiting Batuu in the time that you know them from the series—or somewhere close to it—and you’re getting to meet them [then and] there. And Walt Disney Imagineering has a pretty good way of ensuring that those characters don’t intrude on each other. That way your immersion isn’t broken when you’re meeting Sabine in one place and walk off and meet Kylo elsewhere.”

Looking ahead, more timeline-breaking events are set to occur. Fans of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau’s Star Wars era can expect more of the New Republic heroes coming soon, and this time, they are coming for the attractions.

Disney now risks altering the complete immersion of the land, establishing it as more of a collage of Star Wars as opposed to a fixed part of the canon. Galaxy’s Edge will not be the same as it was when it opened five years ago…

The Mandalorian and Grogu Take Over Galaxy’s Edge

Last weekend, the House of Mouse’s top executives returned to Anaheim, Southern California, for the bi-annual D23 Expo. There, Disney Experiences chairperson Josh D’Amaro took to the stage at the Honda Center to lead the company’s headline event–Horizons: D23 Disney Experiences Showcase.

From the confirmation of the Tropical Americas and its attractions at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the news of the Cars and Monsters, Inc. franchises in Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios and that big climactic reveal of Villains Land, D’Amaro and associates pulled out all the stops.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development,” said D’Amaro after years of complaints that Disney does not follow through on its plans.

“Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

For Star Wars fans, D’Amaro invited Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer, Dave Filoni, on stage to announce a new chapter for the rogue bounty hunter and his loveable green ward.

Disney Parks Blog wrote:

JUMP TO LIGHTSPEED IN 2026 — Mando and Grogu have a new adventure on the horizon coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Join the Mandalorian and his youngling on brand-new adventures coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in celebration of the new Star Wars film “The Mandalorian and Grogu” coming to theaters in 2026.

A more in-depth blog post shared Filoni’s comments from the D23 showcase, writing that “with the expanded partnership between Disney and Epic Games, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring to life the latest adventure in a galaxy far, far away.”

“The intersection of storytelling and innovation has always been central to Lucasfilm, and we’re excited to see where this collaboration will take us next,” Dave told the audience (via Disney Parks Blog). “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling and dangerous missions.”

Presently, guests riding Smuggler’s Run can take on the role of pilot, gunner, or engineer as they embark on a thrilling flight through the Star Wars universe. It is unknown how the Disney park will adapt the attraction to specifically include the Mandalorian and Grogu.

The popular characters’ addition to Smuggler’s Run will be the third major addition of the pair to the theme park space. First, there was the meet-and-greet at Galaxy’s Edge, and then earlier this year, the characters arrived in the recently rebranded and updated Star Tours–The Adventures Continue outside of Galaxy’s Edge.

“Hold on tight as urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, the Mandalorian, and Grogu may soon be part of your next Starspeeder flight,” the official Walt Disney World website states. “Starting April 5, 2024, embark on exciting new Star Wars adventures featuring characters and locations from some of your favorite Disney+ series.”

Star Tours–The Adventures Continue now features over 250 randomized storylines for guests to enjoy.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Coming Soon

The 2026 opening date for this new Mando and Grogu experience at Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run lines up with the expected release date of Lucasfilm’s next big movie and what will be the first in seven years.

At the beginning of the year, Lucasfilm announced the surprise news that the beloved duo would be transitioning to the big screen to lead the Star Wars studio’s movie slate.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, which opens May 22, 2026, is being helmed by Jon Favreau, who created the original series for Disney+. Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Din Djarin, the eponymous bounty hunter.

Favreau’s film is not to be confused with Dave Filoni’s New Republic-era movie, which Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe.

Filoni’s is expected to be a crossover of the Disney+ shows (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew) and is being colloquially called the Heir to the Empire movie due to its focus on Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

What do you think about the major changes coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Walt Disney World as a whole? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!