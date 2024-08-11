“RIP Frontierland,” Disney’s Latest News Rocks Disney World Community

At this year’s D23 Expo, The Walt Disney Company announced a series of new attractions and experiences coming to the Disney theme parks worldwide. One has ignited an intense debate about the potential eradication of a historic part of Walt Disney World Resort–Frontierland.

Frontierland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, part of the park’s original lineup when it opened on October 1, 1971, captures the spirit of the American Old West. Initially anchored by the Country Bear Jamboree, a charming animatronic musical revue, and Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes, the land immersed guests in the adventurous frontier era with its rustic design of log cabins and wooden boardwalks.

Significant expansions in the 1980s and 1990s introduced iconic attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in 1980, a runaway mine train coaster that became a guest favorite, and Splash Mountain in 1992, which added a thrilling water ride experience.

These attractions solidified Frontierland as a staple of the Magic Kingdom, blending storytelling with exciting rides. Today, Frontierland continues to offer a nostalgic journey into America’s frontier past, remaining a beloved and iconic part of the park.

Of course, Frontierland has already undergone major changes in the last year, with two of its attractions—Splash Mountain and Country Bear Jamboree—being removed from the Disney park forever. In their place now stands Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

Change is always a divisive subject regarding the beloved Disney Experiences (formerly Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) empire, with no single update or alteration ever being universally well-received. And it’s the same story for the flood of news that has poured out of the Honda Center at the D23 Expo.

Taking to the stage for the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, Josh D’Amaro made multiple announcements, spanning the Disney parks across the world. The Disney Experience chairperson made it clear to the audience that all the announcements being made were in motion; the House of Mouse has previously been criticized for not following through on concepts from other D23 events.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development,” D’Amaro said. “Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

Amid the slew of news, one announcement has caused an intense reaction, with many fans accusing Disney of eradicating the core history of Walt Disney World Resort.

As part of the Disney World news, D’Amaro revealed that the Cars of Radiator Springs would join Princess Tiana and the Country Bears in Frontierland. Fans can currently experience the world of the Pixar Cars franchise at Disneyland Resort’s Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park.

“ZOOMING TO CONSTRUCTION IN 2025 – Start your engines, fan-favorite stories, and characters from Pixar’s “Cars” race into Magic Kingdom Park with two new attractions and fun for the whole family,” wrote Disney Parks Blog.

At the Horizons showcase, D’Amaro said:

“The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon…believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success. That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou…or a racecar from the big city.”

Chris Beatty, Portfolio Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering, outlined what the two Cars attractions in Magic Kingdom will look like in his announcement blog post.

One attraction will invite you on a thrilling rally race through the mountains. Take on wild terrain as you race across the landscape climbing mountain trails, dodging geysers and — Mater’s favorite — splashing through mudholes. But what about smaller racers? The second attraction will be geared towards them and will be fun for the whole family.

Presently at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can meet Lightning McQueen–the scarlet racing car voiced by Owen Wilson in the three Cars movies–in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Lightning McQueen Racing Academy. This major Frontierland expansion, though, will completely transform the presence of the Pixar franchise at Disney World.

Judging by Chris Beatty’s attraction outline, the rides may be similar to Disney California Adventure Park’s Radiator Springs Racers, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, but they will likely not be carbon copies.

Unfortunately, the enthusiasm from the Mouse House was not matched by Disney parks and Disney World fans. On the Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) Instagram, negative reviews flooded in, with some of the comments and sentiments listed below:

“They really just be putting ANYTHING in Frontierland now. cars don’t belong in the land with wooden log rafts!”

“Help me understand why Frontierland is the location…”

“This is actual trash. Why is a Cars attraction not going in Studios? Magic Kingdom is literally never going to feel the same when you just start throwing nonsense like this in lands they don’t belong.”

“Because they definitely had automobiles in the American frontier.”

“Frontierland? Bruhh, you all are just messing everything up. Should have kept Splash Mountain and added things that actually make sense.”

“Did I read that right? Did I read cars in Frontierland? Cars? In Frontierland? Do I need to get my eyes checked or do the Imagineers need to get their brains checked”

Over on X (formerly Twitter), other fans took to social media to decry the news. Shaun F. (@solid_mcavoy) wrote:

RIP [Frontierland]

Another comment from @Chipmaster98659 echoed the above sentiment:

Tell me you’re phasing out Frontierland without telling me you’re phasing out Frontierland.

Many other comments on X wondered whether the Cars expansion would replace other attractions–like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad–in Frontierland or if it would be part of the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom history, colloquially known as “Beyond Big Thunder.”

“Beyond Big Thunder” was initially teased at D23 Expo 2022 but has since been confirmed as being in motion, with permits filed for the development. It seems unlikely that Disney would remove the classic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, especially after the backlash caused by the removal of Splash Mountain in the same area. Space Mountain, of course, still stands.

Only time will tell how Disney will install the Cars-inspired land into Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park, but it will likely be a contentious point throughout their future. Rumors are already surfacing about the demolition of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America to make way for the area.

Also announced during the Horizons showcase for Walt Disney World Resort was a Monsters, Inc.-Inspired land featuring the park’s first-ever suspended coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a Spaceship Earth lounge at EPCOT, and the confirmation that the Tropical Americas area would be known as Pueblo Esperanza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Oh, and Villains Land is officially coming. No big deal.

