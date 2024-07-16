Disney Takes Action: ‘Offensive and Derogatory’ Character Abolished After 50 Years, Replacement Debuts

With the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree opening up tomorrow at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will also mean saying goodbye to one character that has been with Disney guests for over five decades.

The Country Bear Jamboree, a beloved institution at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since 1971, underwent a significant transformation in January 2024. The closure and subsequent refurbishment of the attraction marked a pivotal moment in its history, leading to the removal of several elements, most notably the character Liver Lips McGrowl.

Prior to the refurbishment, the Country Bear Jamboree showcased a cast of iconic characters, including Big Al, Henry, Trixie, Wendell, Teddi Barra, Ernest, and Liver Lips McGrowl. These characters, through their musical performances and humorous antics, created a unique and nostalgic atmosphere that resonated with guests of all ages.

However, the decision to remove Liver Lips McGrowl was driven by concerns over the character’s name. The term “liver lips” is considered derogatory and offensive, as it is associated with excessive alcohol consumption and the resulting liver damage. The phrase is deemed to be insensitive and outdated, prompting Disney’s decision to modify the character.

In the revamped Country Bear Jamboree, Liver Lips McGrowl has been replaced by a new character named Romeo McGrowl. While the character’s appearance remains largely unchanged, the name alteration reflects Disney’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for its guests.

The removal of Liver Lips McGrowl from the Country Bear Jamboree is emblematic of a broader trend within Disney Parks: a commitment to addressing and rectifying outdated or culturally insensitive elements within its attractions. This evolution is driven by a desire to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests.

Disney has undertaken similar initiatives in recent years, with notable examples including the reimagining of Splash Mountain and the Jungle Cruise. These attractions underwent significant modifications to remove stereotypical and offensive portrayals of indigenous peoples and animals. The changes reflect Disney’s growing awareness of the need to adapt its offerings to align with contemporary values and expectations.

Beyond specific attractions, Disney has implemented broader changes to enhance inclusivity and diversity within its parks. These efforts include the introduction of gender-neutral restrooms, the expansion of costume options for cast members, and the promotion of diversity and inclusion training for employees.

The company has also made strides in representing diverse cultures and communities through its storytelling and character development. The inclusion of characters from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds in films, television shows, and theme park attractions reflects Disney’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and representative world for its audience.

While the process of addressing cultural sensitivity is ongoing and complex, Disney’s efforts to evolve with the times are commendable. The company’s willingness to adapt its attractions and storytelling to reflect changing societal values demonstrates a commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all guests.

It remains to be seen how Disney will continue to navigate these challenges in the future. However, the company’s track record suggests a willingness to embrace change and evolve with the times, ensuring that its parks remain relevant and enjoyable for generations to come.

Now, we also have made a new discovery.

Once the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree reopens tomorrow, the meet-and-greet character of Liver Lips will also be history.

Per Reddit, one guest said, “Hearing that Romeo (formerly Liverlips) will not be returning as a walk around once the new Country Bear show opens tommorow. The rest of the Bears will still meet but Romeo will be retired.” It is not clear if there will be a new meet and greet character added for Romeo McGrowl.

The term “Liver Lips” originates from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and is associated with individuals of African descent, as listed on some websites. Its usage is often tied to stereotypes and prejudices, making it highly offensive and inappropriate.

Per Quora, “The phrase “liver lips” is a somewhat dated and potentially offensive slang term that has its origins in American English. It is typically used to describe someone with unusually red or swollen lips, often due to excessive drinking or alcohol-related conditions. The term is considered impolite and derogatory.”

The site continued, “The use of “liver lips” likely comes from the association between heavy alcohol consumption and liver damage, which can manifest in various ways, including jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) and potentially, though less commonly, swollen or reddened lips. It’s worth noting that using such terms to describe someone’s appearance can be hurtful and insensitive, so it’s best to avoid using this expression in polite conversation.”

While the character Liver Lips McGrowl in the Country Bear Jamboree was likely created without malicious intent, the term itself carries negative connotations. Disney’s decision to remove the character and replace him with Romeo McGrowl is a step towards creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for all guests.

It’s important to be mindful of language and its potential impact, especially in the context of public entertainment. By removing the offensive term, Disney has taken a positive step toward promoting inclusivity and cultural sensitivity.

The refurbishment of Country Bear Jamboree also includes the introduction of new music, featuring songs from Disney films like The Jungle Book. While some fans have expressed nostalgia for the original show, the changes reflect Disney’s ongoing commitment to evolve and adapt its attractions to meet the changing needs and expectations of its audience.

The future of Country Bear Jamboree remains uncertain, but the refurbishment signifies a new chapter for the beloved attraction. As Disney continues to navigate the evolving landscape of entertainment and cultural sensitivities, the park’s ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial to its long-term success.

The revamped attraction, now titled Country Bear Musical Jamboree, features a new lineup of songs, vocal talent, and a refreshed aesthetic.

A central figure in this transformation is Mac McAnally, a renowned country singer-songwriter and longtime member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. McAnally serves as both producer and arranger for the attraction’s new musical direction, lending his expertise to create a contemporary country music sound while maintaining the classic charm of the Country Bears. His vocal talents are also showcased in the attraction, as he performs country-fied versions of “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book and “Fixer-Upper” from Frozen.

Joining McAnally is a roster of talented musicians. Acclaimed banjo player and singer Alison Russell voices Teddi Barra, while renowned mandolinist Chris Thile, a member of Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers, lends his voice to Wendell. Emily Ann Roberts, a rising country star, takes on the role of Trixie St. Claire, performing a rendition of “Try Everything” from Zootopia.

The new lineup also includes a newly penned original song titled “Country Bear Musical Jamboree,” serving as the show’s opening theme. However, not all is new in the Jamboree. The classic closing number, “Come Again,” remains a staple of the attraction, offering a nostalgic touch amidst the fresh musical arrangements.

Below is the full song list:

“Country Bear Musical Jamboree” – a new original song written for the attraction

“Try Everything” – Zootopia

“Kiss the Girl” – The Little Mermaid

“A Whole New World” – Aladdin

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Mary Poppins

“Fixer-Upper” – Frozen

“Remember Me” – Coco

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” – Toy Story

“Bare Necessities” – The Jungle Book

“Come Again” – an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1974

The infusion of contemporary country music and the incorporation of popular Disney songs have breathed new life into the Country Bear Jamboree. By blending tradition with innovation, Disney has successfully revitalized this beloved attraction while staying true to its roots.

Are you sad to say an official goodbye to Liver Lips?