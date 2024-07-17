Country Bear Musical Jamboree Unveiled with Fresh Disney Playlist at Magic Kingdom

The long-awaited reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree officially debuted today at Magic Kingdom, bringing a fresh twist to a beloved classic. This iconic attraction, which was originally influenced by Walt Disney himself over 50 years ago, has been refreshed with a new show that aims to combine the charm of the classic Country Bear Jamboree with Nashville-style Disney tunes. This revamped experience is set to delight visitors of all ages.

The new show, Country Bear Musical Jamboree, features a fresh lineup of songs that pay homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. Guests can expect twangy interpretations of Disney favorites across various country music genres, including Americana, bluegrass, pop-country, and rockabilly. Some of the highlights include renditions of “Try Everything” from Zootopia, “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid, and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

Grizzly Hall, the iconic venue in Frontierland, once again serves as the home for the cast of bears. The legacy started by Ursus H. Bear, the founder of Grizzly Hall, continues with his grandson Henry taking over as the master of ceremonies. Henry co-wrote the opening song with the Five Bear Rugs, displaying the family’s commitment to keeping the tradition alive.

Fans of the original Country Bear Jamboree show will be delighted to see their favorite bear characters returning. Henry, the five-bear band The Five Bear Rugs, and Trixie, among others, are back with new acts and costumes that draw inspiration from classic country singer culture. Trixie, now performing with Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah, takes on “Try Everything” from Zootopia. Teddi Barra, the Jewel of the Dakotas, lends her voice to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Wendell, singing alongside Teddi Barra, showcases a new side of his musical talent.

Behind the scenes, Walt Disney Imagineering has collaborated with popular and upcoming country music talent to bring authenticity and energy to the new setlist. Notable contributors include Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts, Allison Russel, and Chris Thile, who lend their voices to bring the bears’ performances to life. This collaboration ensures that the show remains true to its roots while incorporating exciting new elements.

Full Song List of Country Bear Musical Jamboree

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree showcases a brand-new lineup of music, most of which is from Disney movies, performed in a style that pays tribute to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. The full song list of the show includes:

“Country Bear Musical Jamboree,” a new original song performed by the Five Bear Rugs.

“Try Everything” from Zootopia, performed by Trixie with Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah.

“Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid, performed by Romeo McGrowl.

“A Whole New World” from Aladdin, performed by Wendell & Teddi Barra.

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins, performed by Ernest the Dude.

“Fixer-Upper” from Frozen, performed by Shaker.

“Remember Me” from Coco, performed by Big Al.

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story, performed by Henry & Sammy.

“Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, performed by the full Bear Band.

“Come Again,” an original song performed by Henry & Sammy with Max, Melvin, & Buff.

The entire album of songs from the Country Bear Musical Jamboree is 18 minutes and 35 seconds long. This curated playlist offers a delightful mix of country music genres and beloved Disney tunes.

Behind the Scenes of Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Walt Disney Imagineering has put great effort into ensuring the authenticity and quality of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree. Collaborating with popular and emerging country music talents, they have brought the bears’ performances to life. Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts, Allison Russel, and Chris Thile have lent their voices to ensure that the songs are delivered with skill and energy.

While the reimagined show has just debuted, there is the potential for future updates or seasonal overlays to keep the experience fresh and exciting. The creative team at Walt Disney Imagineering has designed the show in a way that allows for flexibility, and they may incorporate new elements or variations in the future. This ensures that visitors will have the opportunity to experience something new with each visit.

The reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree maintains the fun and friendly tone that fans of the original show enjoy. The iconic characters, such as Trixie, Big Al, and others, are still an integral part of the experience. The new show, with its fresh acts, costumes, and performers, takes the audience on a delightful journey filled with laughter, music, and magic.

Impact and Future Plans of Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Country Bear Musical Jamboree is located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom and can be enjoyed daily from park opening to closing. While the show is not included in the Early Theme Park Entry for resort hotel guests, it is available during Extended Evening Hours for guests staying at Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort hotels. This allows visitors to plan their day accordingly and make the most of their time at the park.

The debut of the reimagined show has generated excitement among Disney fans and park-goers. The return of the Country Bear Jamboree with fresh acts and costumes has brought smiles to the faces of both young and old visitors. The nostalgic charm combined with the new songs and performances has created a truly magical experience.

In addition to the show itself, visitors also have the opportunity to bring the sounds of Country Bear Musical Jamboree home with them. The newly released soundtrack is available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. This allows fans to relive the magic and enjoy the delightful songs from the comfort of their own homes.

The reception of the reimagined show has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors praising the new songs, the energy of the performers, and the overall atmosphere of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree. The show’s availability during Extended Evening Hours has allowed more guests to experience and enjoy this beloved attraction.

As the Country Bear Musical Jamboree continues to draw crowds and capture the hearts of visitors, some may wonder about the future plans for this iconic attraction. While nothing has been officially announced, there is the potential for additional updates or seasonal overlays in the coming years. This would provide guests with even more reasons to revisit and rediscover the magic of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

The reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree brings a fresh playlist of Disney songs in a delightful country music style to the Magic Kingdom. The return of beloved characters, the collaboration with talented country music artists, and the potential for future updates and overlays contribute to the overall success of this iconic attraction. Visitors can now enjoy the magic of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree with its fresh acts and costumes, making it a must-see experience at the Magic Kingdom.

