Disney Confirms Big Change to “Offensive” Country Bears Attraction in Magic Kingdom

Changes have been made to one of Magic Kingdom’s most believed and cherished attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is one of the world’s most iconic theme park locations, attracting millions of guests each year. Walt Disney World has everything from classic dark rides to thrilling roller coasters, truly embracing the title of “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Magic Kingdom is divided into several different lands, like Adventureland, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland, each offering its own atmosphere, vibe, aesthetic, and list of attractions. Frontierland is arguably the most exciting land at Magic Kingdom, with Disney gearing up for the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, Disney’s Country Bears also live in Forntierland, and the company has announced major changes to this classic country-fried show.

Last year, The Walt Disney Company announced that this infamous “live” experience would close forever, making way for a brand-new show. The Country Bears are not leaving Magic Kingdom but instead will perform new songs, with the entire show being rewritten for modern audiences.

Disney’s Country Bear Jamboree has been a somewhat controversial component of Magic Kingdom for quite a while, with several songs in the show being considered inappropriate and borderline offensive. Characters within the show have also been labeled “offensive.” While this was all part of the charm of the Country Bears, Disney finally pulled the plug in 2024, closing down the attraction as guests knew it forever.

This curious attraction first opened in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom in 1971. Two other attractions were created, with a version being built in Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland. However, the Disneyland version was closed decades ago, meaning only the Florida and Tokyo versions are still open.

The new iteration of the show is called Country Bears Musical Jamboree and will feature new renditions of classic Disney songs. As part of this upgrade, several bears have already received wardrobe changes.

In a new Reel shared by the official Disney World Instagram account, fans will notice that Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah of The Sun Bonnets group are all now wearing new outfits.

Audio-Animatronic Costumer Sara Landsberg shared details about the new show, with The Sun Bonnets all wearing new pink and white outfits.

“I help source all the fabrics and components and rhinestones,” Landesberg explains. “I also work really closely with the patterning team to figure out how we’re actually going to make the garments come together in 3D, and how they’re going to fit the bears, who are all very uniquely shaped and different sizes.”

The Sun Bonnets are a trio of singing female bears that appear halfway through the show. This trio is one of the more controversial portions of the attraction, as they sing the song “All the Guys That Turn Me On Turn Me Down.” Country Bear Jamboree as a whole is infamous for its risque moments and songs, which, to many, are all part of the fun.

“They have lots of repetitive movement, so a lot of times we’ll add gussets or additional pockets of fabric to give them more room to move in those repetitive movements without destroying the costume,” says Landsberg.

Not a whole lot is known about this revamped Country Bears show, but guests can expect the show to return soon. A reopening date for Disney’s Country Bears has not been revealed, but Disney states the attraction will return to Magic Kingdom this year.

In a bizarre twist of fate, one of the characters from Disney’s Country Bears returned to Disneyland earlier this month, potentially signaling more things to come in the near future. Disneyland’s version of Country Bear Jamboree originally closed in 1986, though the Bears were brought back until 2001 for a new version of the show titled “Vacation Hoedown.”

While confusing, this indicates that Disney may be preparing for the Country Bears to return to Disneyland after they reopen in the Magic Kingdom.

The new iteration of the attraction in Magic Kingdom is called Country Bears Musical Jamboree and will feature new renditions of classic Disney songs. While the Country Bears will return, the version of Country Bear Jamboree, as we know it today, is gone for good, with most fans under the assumption that a lot of the original songs will not be returning.

Frontierland

As stated earlier, Frontierland will also receive a brand new thrill ride this year in the form of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This log flume adventure will replace Splash Mountain, which closed permanently at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2023.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on an exciting journey inspired by Disney’s 2011 animated film The Princess and the Frog. The titular Princess Tiana will take guests on a music-filled experience through an old salt mine in New Orleans.

The decision to close Splash Mountain followed decades of controversy, both regarding the ride and the film the attraction was based on.

Splash Mountain took heavy inspiration from Disney’s long-forgotten film Song of the South (1946), which blends live-action with stunning animation. However, the film’s story and treatment of African Americans were incredibly controversial, even upon release, with the movie damaging The Walt Disney Company’s reputation.

As a result, finding an official copy of the film became increasingly challenging until Disney halted sales of Song of the South entirely. The film has also never been available to stream online.

This put Disney’s Splash Mountain in an interesting spot, with the company deciding to finally pull the plug sometime in 2018.

Splash Mountain permanently closed in 2023 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open this summer at Magic Kingdom. An opening date has not yet been announced for Disneyland’s version.

Frontierland is one of many themed lands found at Magic Kingdom, with Tomorrowland also being incredibly exciting for both new and returning guests.

Tomorrowland

After years of construction and planning, TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opened in Tomorrowland, marking a new era for the land and theme park as a whole. This thrilling roller coaster transports guests directly into the world of Disney’s TRON franchise, offering them a chance to step into “The Grid” as they embark on a death-defying Lightcycle adventure.

The ride features stunning visual theming and a thrilling launch. Thanks to its motorcycle-themed ride vehicles, TRON Lightcyc / Run immerses guests even further into the world of TRON. This new roller coaster is located right behind Space Mountain, Magic Kingdom’s other iconic thrill ride.

Other Tomorrowland attractions include Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, the Astro Orbitor, and, of course, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

Adventureland

In Adventureland, guests will find classic Disney experiences like Pirates of the Caribbean, Enchanted Tiki Room, and the Jungle Cruise, all of which are considered some of the world’s most legendary and famous theme park attractions of all time.

Each of these experiences has entertained guests for decades, with Pirates of the Caribbean and the Jungle Cruise managing to spawn feature-length film franchises for The Walt Disney Company. There are also plenty of places to shop and eat in Adventureland, with one of Walt Disney World’s most popular sweet treats, Dole Whips, being offered here.

Guests can dine in style at Jungle Skipper Canteen, which offers up some of the most adventurous and unique culinary dishes found in Walt Disney World.

Fantasyland

Fantasyland is perhaps the most quintessential area in Magic Kingdom. Here, guests will encounter classic Disney fairytales and iconic princesses, from Cinderella to Merida. Fantasyland is the go-to spot for fans of Disney’s list of classic animated feature films.

However, there are plenty of thrills and chills here as well, with multiple attractions located in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland. Guests can enjoy the Hundred Acre Woods with Winnie the Pooh on The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh or take to the skies with Peter Pan on Peter Pan’s Flight.

Other classic attractions abound in Fantasyland, like Prince Charming Regal Carousel and the Mad Tea Party tea cup ride.

Liberty Square

For more colonial and historical experiences, guests can enter Liberty Square and explore American history, both real and imagined.

Perhaps Magic Kingdom’s most revered attraction, The Hall of Presidents, is located here. It offers guests a breathtaking show featuring animatronic versions of every U.S. President. Other attractions here include the Liberty Square Riverboat.

However, the land’s most famous attraction is none other than Haunted Mansion, which has provided spooks and scares since it originally opened at Disneyland in California. While the core experience has remained the same, Walt Disney Imagineering has upgraded this dark ride over the years, with Haunted Mansion undergoing its most significant transformation last year.

This refurbishment brought a brand-new character into the ride, with the Hatbox Ghost materializing inside the Haunted Mansion.

Guests can travel between these lands by foot or rail, with the Walt Disney World Railroad having stations in Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Frontirland. Magic Kingdom itself is connected to other areas of Walt Disney World by the Walt Disney World Resort Monorail.

This mode of transportation takes guests to and from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and several resorts across the property, such as Disney’s Polynesian, Contemporary, and Grand Floridian resorts.

Are you excited to see the Country Bears return to Magic Kingdom?