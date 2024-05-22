Disney World’s Exclusive Park Location Closing This Summer for All Florida Guests

An exclusive location in Walt Disney World is closing.

Disney has just confirmed that a popular and exclusive location at EPCOT will soon be closing for refurbishment, with certain employees being relocated as a result.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the world’s most iconic and famous theme park attractions of all time. From Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom to thrill rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there’s something for every fan and guest alike to experience and enjoy.

However, Walt Disney World also offers a daunting list of lands and areas to explore, some of which are more exclusive than others.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Members have access to certain areas and experiences across the Walt Disney World Resort, ranging from exclusive shopping experiences to private lounges inside the theme parks. EPCOT is home to one of the coolest member lounges, which can be found at the top of the Imagination Pavilion.

Here, DVC members can sit back and relax, enjoying complimentary snacks and drinks as well as world-class service from Disney World cast members.

Unfortunately, the member lounge in the Imagination Pavilion will close on June 2. The lounge is not expected to reopen until July 13, 2024, meaning guests cannot use this space for a little over a month.

The following message can be seen when visiting the official DVC website:

Please note the Member Lounge in the Imagination! Pavilion will be temporarily closed from June 2, 2024 – July 13, 2024 due to a planned refurbishment. The Lounge is scheduled to reopen on July 14, 2024. During this closure, please use a temporary lounge space located inside The Odyssey.

Thankfully, Disney is providing DVC members with an alternative, asking them to relocate to a temporary lounge in The Odyssey for the time being.

Disney Vacation Club is another way guests can enhance their Disney vacation. Similar to how timeshares work, DVC launched in 1991, allowing members to purchase real estate interest in one of Disney’s DVC Resorts. The list of resorts includes iconic Orlando locations like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, as well as Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel and Disney’s luxurious Hawaiin resort, Aulani.

Earlier this year, Disney announced a new DVC member lounge would be coming to Disney’s Bay Lake Tower Resort, which is connected to Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

