Disney Announces Multiple New Member Lounges Coming to Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney Company has revealed several new and exciting locations are coming to the Orlando, Florida resort.

There are a ton of ways guests can plan out their Walt Disney World vacation, and Disney Vacation Club can make a park day that much more magical. From EPCOT and Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members can access all kinds of incredible benefits during their trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” According to Disney, new Disney Vacation Club Member lounges are coming to the Walt Disney World Resort this year. We’ve seen several lounges come and go at Walt Disney World, offering DVC members a place to relax and enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages as well as excellent service.

This was recently confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin, who shared the news via X (Twitter).

NEW: Disney says construction on a new Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge at Walt Disney World will begin in 2024. More details will be released later. pic.twitter.com/Ud4VCeAjGV — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 2, 2024

According to Disney, these new locations will be additional lounges at the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT. A new location will also join the Top of the World Lounge at Bay Lake Tower. EPCOT is home to four distinct areas: World Nature, World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Showcase. Guests can find the Imagination! Pavilion in World Celebration. This pavilion houses Journey Into Imagination with Figment, one of the most infamous attractions in all of Walt Disney World.

Bay Lake Tower is one of the most luxurious and modern hotels at Walt Disney World, taking heavy inspiration from Disney’s iconic Contemporary Resort. The two hotel buildings are actually connected and can both be accessed via Monorail. At the top of Bay Lake, guests will find the Top of the World Lounge.

No information has been revealed regarding the official opening days of these locations, but Disney stated they will both open sometime in 2024. We’re incredibly excited for even more lounges to be added to the Walt Disney World Resort. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for future details.

One of the more recent Disney Vacation Club lounges was located at EPCOT in the Imagination! Pavilion. Disney Vacation Club is an exclusive membership program that guests can join, granting them access to dozens of great benefits that they can enjoy during their Disney vacation. DVC operates as a timeshare program, allowing owners to buy points called Vacation Points. These points can be redeemed on stays at Disney resorts and for other types of Disney vacations all across the globe. DVC members also have exclusive access to certain hotel experiences at Walt Disney World.

