Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Returning Imminently After Extended Closure

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is coming back soon.

The Walt Disney World Resort has just revealed when Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will reopen following its closure earlier this year. The ride shut down in early January for necessary maintenance, and reports indicated it was in a troubling state.

Numerous incidents had allegedly occurred inside Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster recently, with the ride shutting down multiple times over the last few years.

Disney kept details regarding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster quite vague, but according to the official Walt Disney World website, guests now know when Disney is planning on bringing the iconic thrill ride back.

According to Walt Disney World’s attraction calendar, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will reopen on July 27, 2024. The ride closed for multiple months in 2023, and its safety was questioned. This year’s closure is one of the longest the attraction has ever seen, with rumors suggesting the ride system has been heavily upgraded.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is one of the most thrilling adventures offered at the Walt Disney World Resort and can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This iconic roller coaster has operated for decades, providing guests with one of the most exhilarating on-ride experiences inside a Disney theme park.

The ride’s onboard sound system makes the thrills even better, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster playing a variety of iconic songs from the legendary rock band Aerosmith. Guests are launched at speeds of nearly 60 mph as they encounter sharp turns, sudden drops, and, of course, multiple loops.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is the only ride at Walt Disney World to go upside down, setting it apart from other thrill rides like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s closure came at a very interesting time, with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler recently the subject of much controversy.

Steven Tyler has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women over the last few years, prompting outrage from both fans of his music and fans of this iconic Disney theme park ride. First came a lawsuit filed by Julia Holcomb in 2022, with the second suit in 2023 coming from Jeanne Bellino. Bellino claims she suffered “physical, psychological, and emotional injuries” after the musician allegedly groped, kissed, and simulated sex without her consent. Tyler has vehemently denied these claims, with a judge dismissing Bellino’s suit earlier this year.

These claims led many fans to believe Disney was planning on retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster entirely. Though the company has hinted at this, it’s likely that the Aerosmith theming will stay for the foreseeable future.

Do you enjoy Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?