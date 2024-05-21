3-Year-Old Disney World Ride Closed With Guests Left on Board, Video Reveals

“Drinking Around the World Showcase” was a disaster for a group of women on a girls’ trip to Walt Disney World Resort this month. One of the guests shared a video on social media after getting trapped on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a 3D ride in the France World Showcase Pavilion.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened at EPCOT in 2021 after years of successful operation in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort. Upon entering the queue, guests “shrink” to the size of a rat and explore Paris from the perspective of its smallest residents.

Once on board, join Remy and Chef Linguini on an unforgettable adventure through Gusteau’s. As Walt Disney World Resort puts it: “When you’re little, life is one big adventure!”

Unfortunately, TikTok user @kmkelly91388 and friends might not voluntarily step into the Parisian restaurant again anytime soon after a recent incident. The guest and three friends were trapped on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure for an extended period after the attraction broke halfway through.

“We couldn’t make this day up if we tried,” the guest wrote.

Desperate for entertainment, the four women repeatedly sang “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (2016). One of the women tallied their performances on her hand with a permanent marker.

Eventually, Disney cast members arrived and evacuated the guests from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. It’s unclear exactly how long the guests were on the ride, but it was at least 25 minutes based on the number of “How Far I’ll Go” performances the group completed when the video was taken.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure re-opened shortly after the incident and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. Check the My Disney Experience app or ask a Disney cast member if you’re unsure of a Walt Disney World Resort ride’s operational status.

