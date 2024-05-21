Disney Park Changes Operations for the Whole Summer, New Details Revealed

Huge changes are coming to the operations of one Disney park.

As a general rule, Disney’s theme parks are open every day of the year – rain or shine, weekend or weekday, holiday or no holiday.

Not only are its theme parks built to accommodate a huge number of guests (EPCOT, for example, can squeeze in 110,000 people at a time), but Disney goes out of its way to boost attendance all year round with special events such as Pixar Fest, Disneyland After Dark, and EPCOT’s many festivals.

For the majority of parks, a mid-week closure is something that only occurs under exceptional circumstances.

With the exception of COVID-19 – which saw every Disney resort worldwide shuttered at some point from early 2020 – the only thing that has caused a Disney park to close unexpectedly is a hurricane, which forced Disneyland Resort to close early in August 2023 and Disney World in September 2022.

But at one Disney theme park, closing mid-week is the norm.

Since reopening post-pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland has mostly operated on a six-day schedule. For the majority of the year, the park is closed on Wednesdays.

However, that’s all about to change in June, with the park announcing that it will make a massive change to its operations for the summer season. As per Hong Kong Disneyland’s daily calendar, the park will open every day from June 20 until the end of August.

That gives guests plenty more opportunity to check out the theme park’s newest land, World of Frozen, which opened in November. The first of Disney’s three planned lands inspired by the world inhabited by Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and co., this includes two attractions: Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Historically, Hong Kong Disneyland hasn’t been Disney’s best-performing theme park. After opening in 2005, it took seven years to turn its first profit and has operated at a loss since 2015. However, its losses narrowed in 2022, when domestic attendance hit an all-time record – despite only being able to operate for six months of the year.

The park also saw an increase in revenue in the second quarter of this financial year, which The Walt Disney Company accredited to the opening of World of Frozen.

Do you plan on visiting Hong Kong Disneyland any time soon? Let us know in the comments!