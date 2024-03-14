Pixar Fest 2024 is coming to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Here’s everything you need to know about the annual event, including shows, parades, merchandise, and food.

Related: Upcoming Pixar Movie Will Be a Historic First

Who doesn’t love Pixar? The animation juggernaut has been on top for almost two decades now, creating some of the most beloved movies of all time. Their level of quality is so high that even its least liked movies, like Cars 2 (2011), Lightyear (2022), and The Good Dinosaur (2015), aren’t actually bad. They’re just bad by Pixar standards.

Naturally, Disney would want to celebrate the studio at its theme parks, and it’s doing so in a big way this year with Pixar Fest. Coming exclusively to Disneyland Resort (Sorry to everyone at Walt Disney World Resort), the event will run from April 26 to August 4.

Related: Disney Park Begins Testing Controversial New Guest Perk Ahead of Spring Break

With unique attractions, food, and merchandise at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, guests will surely want to hit everything that the festival has to offer. So we gathered all the information we know in a single place to help you out. Without further ado, here’s a complete guide to Pixar Fest 2024.

Disneyland Pixar Fest

Let’s start with Disneyland Park, Disney’s oldest and most beloved theme park. Disneyland already has plenty of Pixar goodness, including the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, and Alien Pizza Planet if you want some cheesy goodness.

However, it’s the new additions (and returning favorites) that make Disneyland a must-see location for anyone attending Pixar Fest this year.

Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular

A returning show from last year’s event, Together Forever is the official fireworks spectacular for Pixar Fest. And what a show it is! Meant to celebrate the heart of Pixar storytelling, Together Forever brings to life your favorite moments with projections, lasers, iconic music, and, of course, fireworks (weather permitting).

While many iconic moments will make a return, like Miguel from Coco (2017) strumming his guitar and Carl and Ellie’s house from Up (2009) floating above Sleeping Beauty Castle, there will also be multiple new scenes added from Soul (2020), Onward (2020), Luca (2021), Turning Red (2022), and Elemental (2023).

Related: ‘Toy Story 5’ Needs More Woody, Less Buzz Lightyear

While Sleeping Beauty Castle is often everyone’s first stop to enjoy the show, Together Forever can also be enjoyed at Rivers of America, the facade of “it’s a small world,” and Main Street U.S.A. And a fun bonus: if you purchase a MagicBand+, it will light up, twinkle, and vibrate with the show!

Pixar Pals Playtime Party

Related: Disney World Park May Be Forced To Close as “Revenge” on the Way to Florida

Throughout the day, guests can venture over to the Fantasyland Theatre and enjoy the Pixar Pals Playtime Party: a high-energy show that will also feature interactive games and activities, unique photo locations, and a constant stream of classic Pixar shorts from the studio’s long history.

Pixar Fest Food

Related: The Ultimate Disneyland Drinking Guide

A trip to Disneyland is nothing without the food, and Pixar Fest has some tasty morsels! The most iconic item is the Pixar Fest Cake available at the Plaza Inn on Main Street U.S.A. Sweet, moist, and colorful. You can’t beat it!

On top of this, the Troubador Tavern in Fantasyland will feature meals and drinks based on different Pixar films, so head over there if you really want to engage in 3D animation indulgence.

Disney California Adventure Pixar Fest

Now to get into the real meat of Pixar Fest: Disney California Adventure! DCA is already filled to the brim with Pixar goodness, including Pixar Pier, Radiator Springs, the Incredicoaster, Monsters Inc. Mike and Sully to the Rescue, Radiator Springs Racers, and the Lamp Light Lounge.

That being said, California Adventure really goes the extra distance during this time, with a new parade, a new nighttime event, and plenty of food options. So let’s take a look at the park that really makes all of the Pixar magic happen!

New ‘Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!’ Parade

This year, Disney Live Entertainment is presenting a brand-new parade called Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Making its way through the park twice a day, Better Together will feature colorful and dynamic floats, high-energy dancing, and over two dozen Pixar characters.

In this parade, you’ll get to see Red Panda Mei and her friends from Turning Red rock out to 4*Town, Joe Gardner and 22 from Soul celebrating “the sweeter things in life,” Luca, Alberto, and Giulia from Luca having fun in the water near Portorosso, and many more.

Related: CONFIRMED: Disney Axes Decades-Old Franchise

The grand finale will feature characters from multiple films, including Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles (2004), Miguel from Coco, Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story (1995), and Mike and Sulley from Monsters Inc. It will be a great way to see all of your favorites during the day.

Club Pixar at the Hollywood Backlot

Related: Disneyland Officially Breaking Walt Disney’s Most Sacred Rule

One of the most exciting additions this year is Club Pixar, a nighttime exclusive event similar to ElecTRONica, Glow Fest, and the Mad T Party. Located in Hollywood Studios, this party will give guests a chance to enjoy an interactive DJ dance party, live performances, games, photo opportunities, themed food, specially crafted beverages, and more.

However, Pixar festivities in the Hollywood Backlot are not limited to the night. If you head over during the daytime, you can still play games, take photos in front of Pixar-themed backdrops, and even pose with some of your favorite Pixar characters.

Pixar Fest Food & Marketplaces

Disney California Adventure already has plenty of Pixar-themed restaurants and food stands, including the Lamp Light Lounge and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff. However, the park really goes all-out for Pixar Fest, with the Paradise Garden Grill serving food themed around Coco.

The real magic comes with the six different marketplaces, each serving food themed around a different film. This includes Portorosso Pasta from Luca, Gusteau’s To-Go from Ratatouille (2007), The Elemental Table from Elemental, 4*Town Fav*4*ites from Turning Red, The Spark from Soul, and Hanger Management from Inside Out. More details about all of these

Other Pixar Fest Goodies

Related: Disneyland’s Pixar Place Hotel Leaves Disney World in the Dirt

While most of the excitement happens inside the parks, Pixar Fest isn’t limited to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. There will be decorations, photo opportunities, and exclusive food throughout Downtown Disney and the new Pixar Place Hotel.

That being said, there are some specific items and opportunities worth mentioning that can be experienced throughout the resort, including exclusive merchandise and new character encounter opportunities.

Pixar Fest Merchandise Throughout Disneyland Resort

Spending too much money on memorabilia is almost guaranteed for any Disney Park trip, and Pixar Fest will be no different, with all of Disneyland Resort offering unique pieces of clothing and accessories that you won’t be able to get at any other time.

That being said, the most exciting item is easily the Pizza Planet Truck Popcorn Bucket. Featured in basically every Pixar movie, this item is beautifully detailed, with dirt on the bottom and a Little Green Man at the wheel. Disney has been killing it lately with its popcorn buckets, and it looks like that trend is continuing.

Meet Your Favorite Pixar Characters

Related: ‘Inside Out 2’ Full Cast of Emotions Revealed

Character encounters representing every film from the Pixar pantheon will appear throughout Disneyland Resort. This will include favorites from The Incredibles and Inside Out. To make things even more exciting, Ember and Wade from Elemental will be making their Disney Park debut.

On top of this, there are unique character interactions at the Pixar Place Hotel that cannot be experienced anywhere else, including Joe Gardner from Soul and Bing Bong from Inside Out.

Are you excited about Pixar Fest? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!