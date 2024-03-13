Disney is Sending Pixar To the Club

Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort is just around the corner, and one of the most exciting additions is a new club where you can dance with iconic characters created by Brad Bird, John Lasseter, and Pete Docter.

Beginning on April 26, Pixar Fest will officially take over Disneyland Resort. In Disney California Adventure, one of the most exciting additions will take place at Hollywood Studios, where you can take photos in front of Pixar-themed backdrops, play games, and even snap a pic of your favorite characters. However, the real fun happens at night.

Once everything goes dark, the Hollywood Backlot turns into Club Pixar, featuring an interactive DJ party, live performances, and specially-themed food and drinks. Basically, it’s the same type of event as Glow Fest, ElecTRONica, and the Mad T Party, except with a Pixar coat of paint. Fans have been clamoring for these events to come back for a long time, so it’s nice to see them return.

Also, the Pixar theme works perfectly for this. Who wouldn’t want to bust a move with Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story (1995)? Do the mashed potato with Mike and Sulley from Monsters University (2013)? Get turnt with the cast of Turning Red (2022)? Drop it like it’s hot with Ember Lumen from Elemental (2023)? Go Gaga with The Good Dinosaur (2015)? Let loose with Lightning McQueen from Cars (2006)?

There’s no doubt that Walt Disney Imagineering will make Club Pixar an excellent time for any guest who’s able to attend. However, if you want to enjoy even more from the Walt Disney Company’s best studio, there are plenty of other options throughout the resort.

What Else Can You Expect From Pixar Fest?

While the nighttime event is one of the most exciting things happening at Disneyland Resort this summer, there are still plenty of other options to enjoy during Pixar Fest, including colorful decorations, new food and drinks, tons of exclusive merchandise, the new Better Together parade at Disney California Adventure, and a new family-friendly party happening in Disneyland Park.

Pixar Animation Studios is an animation and box office juggernaut for a reason, with plenty of classic films like Finding Nemo (2003), Inside Out (2015), Finding Dory (2016), and WALL-E (2008). This festival is just another way to celebrate the animated movies that we all love.

Who are your favorite Pixar characters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!