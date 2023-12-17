Disneyland Continues To Seek Performers for Upcoming Parade

An all-new parade is coming to Disneyland Resort, and you could be a part of the upcoming offering! Learn more here!

Walt Disney’s original theme park is gearing up for the debut of an all-new parade inspired by heartwarming Pixar stories — set to make their theatrical premiere in 2024 — and theme park officials are seeking new talent to join the unique performance. Could you be the new face of this exciting parade?

An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” is set to debut at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, as highlighted entertainment for Pixar Fest in 2024. The celebration will bring colorful décor, themed menu items, commemorative merchandise, and more for a limited time for the Anaheim-based theme park.

While not many details have been released for the “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Parade, Disney Auditions inadvertently confirmed some of the characters that will debut in the upcoming parade, including a large group of characters from the divisive Pixar movie Turning Red (2022), like Miriam, Priya, and Abby — Meilin Lee’s best friends — and the five members of 4*Town, Tae Young, Robaire, Jesse, Aaron T, and Aaron Z.

As of the publication of this article, the official Disney Auditions website still accepts submissions to audition for the roles of Abby, Priya, and all five members of 4*Town.

Per a Disney Auditons post on Instagram (@officialdisneyauditions), auditions for these roles can be submitted online through January 15.

Additionally, Disneyland is seeking solo jazz pianists and character performers — as two different roles — to portray Joe Gardner from Pixar’s Soul (2020) “for upcoming special events and appearances at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.” Auditions to portray Joe Gardner for solo jazz pianists can be submitted through December 31, 2023, while the auditions for character performers may be submitted through January 15, per the official Disney Auditions website

There is no official debut date for the upcoming Pixar-inspired parade. Still, Disney Parks Blog announced that Pixar Fest is set to return to Disneyland Resort from April 26 through August 4, 2024, which means a possible debut between those dates is likely.

The debut of the all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” at Disney California Adventure won’t be the only exciting offering at Disneyland Resort for 2024’s Pixar Fest. At Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” is set to return with some all-new scenes. Guests may encounter new characters throughout the celebration, such as Ember and Wade from Elemental (2023), Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.

Disneyland Park is also set to welcome an event celebrating the Star Wars franchise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with an all-new fireworks show and an exciting upgrade at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue. This event — called Season of the Force — is set to run from April 5 through June 2, 2024, at Disneyland Park.

Are you excited about the debut of the new "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" Parade?