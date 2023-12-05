Disney Doubles 2024 Theatrical Slate With New Releases

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it will be doubling its theatrical output for 2024. And Pixar fans should get excited.

To say that 2023 has been a difficult time for the Walt Disney Company would be an understatement. Of all the films released this past year, only one has been considered a mega-hit: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), the fourth highest-grossing movie internationally behind Barbie (2023), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), and Oppenheimer (2023).

With eight movies released, one success does not meet the standards set by Disney’s previous years, especially when Disney released some of the highest-grossing films of all time in 2019 and 2021. Needless to say, Disney needs to make some major changes to their previous formula for success. And it looks like they have for 2024.

Disney is Only Releasing Three New Movies in 2024

While there are many factors to consider regarding 2023’s dismal turnout, it appears that the Walt Disney Company is at least attempting to learn from its mistakes. In an attempt to prevent superhero fatigue and the market from becoming overcrowded, Disney is severely limiting its film releases from eight films to only three.

That being said, these films are expected to be huge. None of these are original films; instead, they come from some of the most successful and beloved franchises under the Disney umbrella. Marvel Studios will be releasing the third film in the newly acquired Deadpool series, some of the most successful R-rated movies of all time.

On top of this, Disney has turned to one of its most financially successful franchises in company history: The Lion King. Specifically, Disney is releasing a “live-action” prequel based on the origins of Mufasa. If it is even half as successful as The Lion King (2019), Disney will make a ton of money.

That being said, most of the weight seems to be on Pixar, arguably Disney’s most beloved studio. 2024 will see the release of a sequel to the critically acclaimed fan-favorite Inside Out (2015), introducing brand-new emotions as Riley becomes a teenager. However, Pixar’s most significant contribution was just announced today.

Pixar Announced Three New Theatrical Releases

In order to add to the company’s release slate and build up some hype for Inside Out 2 (2024), Disney has announced that they’ll be releasing three additional films that have never been seen in movie theaters despite their availability on Disney+ during the pandemic.

The films in question are Soul (2020), Turning Red (2022), and Luca (2021). All three films earned Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, with Soul taking home the big prize in 2021, as well as Best Original Score for Trent Reznor.

“In the long run, there’s been a bit of a mixed blessing because we’ve trained audiences that these films will be available for you on Disney+,” said Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter during the release of Elemental (2023). “And it’s more expensive for a family of four to go to a theater when they know they can wait and it’ll come out on the platform. We’re trying to make sure people realize there’s a great deal you’re missing by not seeing it on the big screen.”

Tickets go on sale on January 4, 2024, with Soul opening in theaters on January 12, Turning Red on February 9, and Luca on March 22. They will also be accompanied by the classic Pixar shorts Burrow (2020), Kitbull (2019), and For the Birds (2000), respectively. Inside Out 2 is set to release on June 14.

While this may seem like a copout to more pessimistic fans, it’s still exciting that these beautiful films are getting their chance to shine on the big screen. All three movies are visual spectacles, taking risks and covering stories that haven’t been seen in a Pixar film before.

If you have kids or just enjoy cinema, there is no doubt that these will be must-view theatrical experiences.

