Disney Announces Search for ‘Turning Red’ Cast

The Disneyland Resort has put out a casting call to find multiple roles for the beloved characters from Pixar’s animated hit, Turning Red (2022). Disney Live Entertainment has announced they are searching to find performers to portray these characters for upcoming special events and guest appearances.

Disney listed that they are looking for auditionees who are Southern California locals who can perform as each of the five members of 4* Town from the popular animated film. They stated that the ability to dance is a plus, but the actors will be cast based on their resemblance to the fan-favorite characters.

The boy band was originally comprised of Robaire (Jordan Fisher), Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva), Jesse (Finneas O’Connell), Aaron Z (Josh Levi) and Aaron T (Topher Ngo). They were characterized as a chart-topping pop-singing quintet from the late 90s to early 2000s. These characters would become a memorable feature of the movie due to the nostalgia connected to other popular groups, such as the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and New Kids on the Block.

Their have been efforts to integrate the popular fictional boy band. 4*Town’s medley of songs were used by the group, Vocal Seoul, who performed during Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure (DCA). Then, there was a 4*Town-inspired group that appeared at a runDisney special event at Walt Disney World to greet the runners.

In addition, Disney is also looking for actors to play the characters of Meilin Lee, Miriam, Priya and Abby. The casting call is also in search for Meilin’s father, Jin Lee, who played a supporting character in the original film.

This casting call certainly has Disney fans speculating as to where and why these characters will be introduced in DCA. Some are hoping that a Turning Red musical performance will premiere at the Hyperion Theater now that ‘Rogers: The Musical’ finished its limited run at the end of September.

However, most Disney park aficionados theorizes the characters will be utilized in Pixar Pier for next year’s Lunar New Year, as well as the ever popular Food & Wine Festival. No more details were provided on the listing, but performers can apply on Disney’s official casting site.

