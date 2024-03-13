Disney World Park May Be Forced To Close as “Revenge” on the Way to Florida

Walt Disney World is to be at the center of a significant pattern change later this month, which may result in part of the resort being closed down.

Disney World is already involved in one major battle–the political war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis–but these past few months have seen the resort contend with a record-breaking and often operation-altering winter season.

The cold fronts, low temperatures, storms, rainfall, and cloud cover have been more significant than previous winter periods, and as the spring season commences and Spring Break crowds arrive at the Disney World parks, more disruption may be on the way.

Related: Disney World’s ‘Encanto’ Land May Get Divisive Splash Mountain Treatment

Later this week, Disney World’s Blizzard Beach water park will shutter indefinitely, paving the way for Typhoon Lagoon to reopen at the resort. The two water parks have not been opened concurrently for years, with one undergoing maintenance while the other welcomes guests visiting the parks. On March 16, Blizzard Beach will shut down at the close of business, with Typhoon Lagoon opening for the first time since November 2023 on March 17.

But Disney Park may not be open for long. Click Orlando reports that “winter’s revenge” is on its way, with the coldest temperature coming between March 19 through March 21.

“A large ridge of high pressure is expected to build in the west while a large dip in the jet stream will set up in the east, allowing colder air to spill from Canada into the eastern U.S.,” reads the report. The outlet states that “temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal for the third week of March.”

As guests have seen over the last few months, Disney–and Universal–will shut their water parks if temperatures are too low. These closures can just be for a single day or, in some cases, for multiple consecutive days. Click Orlando also reports that this significant weather change will cause an “active storm track” through the Gulf of Mexico and the Sunshine State through the end of March.

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Disney World’s Newest Rules, Effective for All Guests

This winter weather resurfaces as Spring Break crowds descend on Walt Disney World Resort, with Orlando International Airport (MCO) reporting that traffic will be up approximately 11% on last year. An expected 7.6 million travelers will pass through MCO during the 44-day Spring Break season.

Do you think the cold weather will force Disney World to close Typhoon Lagoon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket is needed to enter each park.