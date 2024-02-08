Disney Reopens Theme Park After 133 Days of Rejecting Guests

After shutting its gates for 133 days, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will finally reopen at Walt Disney World, but there is a catch.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, the options on what they can do in the most magical place on earth are endless. Of course, the four main theme parks are open to guests year round: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On top of that, Disney has two water theme parks, Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon with water slides and water coaster that are fun for the whole family, along with original and IP theming (did someone call Olaf? Because Frozen has taken over the kiddie splash pad at Blizzard Beach). With Disney Springs offering shopping and dining, and over 25 resorts filling the San Francisco-sized plot of land that Mickey owns, it is easy to spend a week at Disney World.

Since the water parks reopened from the pandemic, we have seen the two alternate in terms of opening, with only one park being open at a time. While each park has always had to shut down for refurbishments throughout the year, but now, guests are never able to visit both parks in one visit.

Now, Disney’s Blizzard Beach site notes that it will be closing after a very limited run in March, and that Typhoon Lagoon will reopen the next day.

Disney states, “Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is available now through March 16, 2024. It will be closed for refurbishment beginning March 17, 2024. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is currently unavailable. It will reopen starting March 17, 2024.”

Typhoon Lagoon shut down on November 5, leaving Blizzard Beach to operate during the holiday season, which is fitting in theming. Blizzard Beach has had to undergo many closures through the winter months due to low temperatures; however, Typhoon Lagoon will have to deal with Florida’s stormy summer season. If there are days when lightning and thunder are constant, the park will be inoperable.

This opening and closing season with Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach has been quite consistent over the past few years, as this is the same month that Typhoon reopened in 2023.

While it seems that these closures are operationally beneficial to Walt Disney World, it does prevent guests visiting the parks from ever visiting all six parks, unless they are visiting on the week of the closure and reopening.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon opened on June 1, 1989, and it presents a compelling backstory involving the legend of “Miss Tilly,” a shrimp boat that was swept inland during a massive storm. The park features a range of attractions, including Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Storm Slides, Gangplank Falls, Mayday Falls, Keelhaul Falls, Ketchakiddee Creek, and the iconic Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool. These attractions offer guests a diverse array of water-based experiences, making it a popular destination within the Walt Disney World Resort.

Tickets to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon start at $64 plus tax, and at the moment, the water parks are the only theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort that do not require a theme park reservation for any guest.

Will you be visiting Typhoon Lagoon once it reopens?