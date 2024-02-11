What’s Happening With ‘Elemental 2’

With all of the announcements about new Disney sequels, Pixar fans are wondering what’s coming next for Elemental (2023), the studio’s most successful original film in years.

Elemental easily had the strangest box office journey of 2023. Initially declared a flop and the worst-reviewed Pixar movie of all time, the film would continue to have steam for months on end, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year as well as one of the most streamed movies of all time.

A large part of the film’s surprise success was because of the beautiful world created by Pixar Animation Studio and the relationship between Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie). Their story about coming from different backgrounds and still finding love together created one of the best couples in Disney history.

Now, Elemental is one of the most popular original films from the Walt Disney Company in years, leading to a desire for a sequel sooner rather than later. One of the movie’s stars recently responded to the sequel prospects, although it may not be what fans want to hear.

‘Elemental’ Star Opens Up About Sequel Prospects

In a recent interview with The Direct to promote her new film, The Tiger’s Apprentice (2024), Leah Lewis was asked about the future of her other famous animated film, Elemental. While she knew nothing specific about what was happening with Elemental 2, the Nancy Drew actress opened up about her hopes for a sequel.

“Oh, my goodness. If I had the details, I would probably not be allowed to [say]. But I would hope for that. But I do not have any details on that. I hope so, though.”

While this doesn’t confirm anything specific about a potential sequel, it’s good to see the positive energy coming from the film’s star, especially since public opinion of Elemental has only grown over time.

And for those of you who are sad that there hasn’t been a confirmation for the sequel, there is still room for hope.

Reports of a Potential Disney+ Series

While it’s sad that there is no confirmation of a direct sequel to the excellent film, that doesn’t mean audiences won’t hear more about the citizens of Element City. According to Jeff Bock of Exhibitors Relations Co., Pixar plans to create a Disney+ series.

A series would be a perfect way to explore the world Peter Sohn and company created. Not only are there plenty of minor characters audiences could enjoy, but there are also thousands of elements we haven’t met yet. One exciting thing about a large city is the variety of people you can meet.

For those who would prefer a sequel, don’t worry. Getting one doesn’t prevent Pixar from making the other. And even if that were the case, we’ve already seen Disney choose to take a series and make it into a movie instead with Moana 2 (2024).

No matter what, it doesn’t seem like this is the last people will see of Elemental, Ember, or Wade.

