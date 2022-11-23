Pizza Planet Has Been Snuck Into Almost Every Pixar Movie

No matter how you slice it, avid Pixar fans will always be on the lookout for a Pizza Planet truck in any Pixar movie. Just like you listen for the voice of John Ratzenberger.

The Pizza Planet truck is a 1978 Gyoza Mark VII Lite Hauler pickup truck that is used to make deliveries for Pizza Planet in Toy Story. The truck has a yellow coat of paint overall, although it is usually quite faded and peeling.

Pizza Planet made its big-screen debut in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story (1995).

Actual Pizza Planet locations did exist at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios Park in Florida and Disneyland Paris, until 2016, when they closed down.

The area featuring the location at Hollywood Studios was rethemed into Muppets Courtyard, and the Pizza Planet was replaced by PizzeRizzo.

A similar restaurant named Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port exists in the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland, California. It received a Pizza Planet overlay as part of 2018’s Pixar Fest event. In 2019, it was permanently rethemed into Pizza Planet.

So, exactly how many Pizza Planet trucks were placed in different Pixar films? Well, we’ll dough our best and try to name as many as possible.

Toy Story (1995)

After an argument landed Woody and Buzz stranded at a gas station, the Pizza Planet truck, in its first appearance, is there to luckily give them a ride to Pizza Planet.

A Bug’s Life (1998)

During the film, Flik sets off for the infamous “Bug City”. Home to a group of circus bugs, the city is located in a trash heap under a trailer home. Next to that trailer, the Pizza Planet truck!

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Making its way back into the Toy Story world, the Pizza Planet truck is becoming the toys favorite mode of transportation. However, this time, it’s Buzz, Rex, Slinky, and Potato Head driving.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

A lot of people speculate that all the Pixar movies are in the same universe or are somehow linked. Monsters. Inc. is a perfect example of that.

As soon as Randall is kicked out of Monstropolis, he is seen walking out of a closet and into a trailer home. One that has the Pizza Planet truck sitting right outside of it. Maybe he might stop and see a certain ‘bug circus’ on his way out.

Finding Nemo (2003)

Blink and you’ll miss it. While sitting at the dentist’s office at 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney, you can see the truck whiz by the window. It’s seen during Gill’s grand es-ca-pe plan (Funny, it’s spelled just like the word escape!)

Cars (2006)

With a movie about cars, it is an absolute no brainer to include the fan-favorite truck. Modeled to fit in to the world of Cars, the Pizza Planet truck can be seen at the Piston Cup, cheering on its favorite racecar.

Ratatouille (2007)

This one is a little difficult to see. The Pizza Planet truck can be seen driving around the streets of Paris, France. You can kind of make it out on the bridge during the scene where Skinner is chasing Remy on his moped.

WALL-E (2008)

Even in a post-apocalyptic world, the Pizza Planet truck will still make an appearance. This Pizza Planet delivery truck is seen as EVE is scanning earth for any sign of plant life.

Up (2009)

In Up, there is a possible three times the Pizza Planet truck can be seen. As Carl is flying his house across the city, you can see the truck parked on the curb.

Another time, when Russell is being lowered down to survey the city, you can see it pulling out of a parking lot. And finally, when Carl and Russell are eating ice cream at the end of the movie, you can see the truck parked in the parking lot.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Once again, we see the truck as some toy’s ‘favorite’ mode of transportation. Sadly, this time isn’t the happiest of rides. After being left by their owner Daisy, we see Lotso, Big Baby, and Chuckles hitching a ride on the back bumper of the Pizza Planet truck.

Cars 2 (2011)

The Pizza Planet truck can be seen two different times in this movie. While relaxing at the Wheel Well Motor Court, we see the truck on the tv behind the bar.

Towards the end of the movie, the truck is seated as a spectator during the Grand Prix at Radiator Springs.

Brave (2012)

The Pizza Planet truck even managed to make it into a movie that didn’t even have vehicles.

If you look closely at the witches table, in her workshop, you can see a wooden carving of the truck. (You might also be able to see a wooden carving of Sully too).

Monsters University (2013)

What’s college without some pizza? Even monsters know that. College is college no matter what species you are. And there’s no better pizza place in the Pixar universe than Pizza Planet.

We see the infamous truck parked outside the JΘΧ (Jaws Theta Chi) house party.

Inside Out (2015)

Finding the Pizza Planet truck here is almost as hard as getting a certain “Triple Dent Gum” tune out of your head. But, there are actually two different times it shows up.

Both are inside a memory orb. The first one shows up when Joy is chasing Bing Bong, and the second is when Joy, Sadness, and Bing Bong are sitting on the train of thought.

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Once again, Pixar had to get mighty creative about placing a truck in a movie with no vehicles.

What they did have were some rocks and that’s exactly where you can spot a sneaky, sort-of avant garde pizza truck in the rock structure.

Finding Dory (2016)

In Finding Dory, we find a certain truck at the bottom of the ocean. Dory, Nemo, and Marlin swim past it right before they encounter a giant squid.

Cars 3 (2017)

This truck can do it all. This time, we see the Pizza Planet truck competing in a demolition derby race with McQueen and Cruz. You can see the truck get hit by another car, sending the iconic red rocket into the audience.

Coco (2017)

In Coco, you will see the truck drive by Miguel’s house at the beginning of the movie.

Incredibles 2 (2018)

When Elastigirl has her first encounter with the Screenslaver, their fight ends up in an empty alleyway.

We learn that the Screenslaver was a decoy, a pizza deliveryman. A Pizza Planet Deliveryman to be exact!

Toy Story 4 (2019)

This is the first time that one of the toys are not actually driving or hitching a ride on the truck. Instead, the truck makes a rather sneaky appearance as a tattoo on Axel the Carnie’s leg.

Onward (2020)

Even magical creatures enjoy some pizza, and Pizza Planet’s got the market cornered. In Onward, you can see the truck waiting at a toll booth as we follow Barley and Ian on their quest.

Soul (2020)

The Hall of Everything is where unborn souls travel to find their “spark”—the thing that they will be passionate about in their life on Earth.

A basketball court for the athletically inclined, cameras for those who love photography, and so on.

If you have a love for, say, Pizza Planet trucks, you may be drawn to one sitting to the left in the hall when Joe and 22 first enter.

Luca (2021)

This time, it doesn’t look like a typical Pizza Planet truck. Instead, the Pizza Planet truck in Luca comes in the form of a Piaggio Ape, a three-wheeled vehicle made by the same company behind the Vespa.

You can see it during a bike chase sequence with Alberto, Luca, and Guila as they try and escape their bully Ercole.

Turning Red (2022)

The Pizza Planet truck can easily be found in Turning Red, parked on the street during a scene where Mei is running home from school after transforming into the red panda.

Lightyear (2022)

In Lightyear, you can see the Pizza Planet truck on Tkani Prime, a planet in uncharted space where Buzz and Star Command have been marooned.

The infamous Pizza Planet truck has made it into every single Pixar movie since 1995, except for one. The truck did not make it into The Incredibles (2004).

Although, it did make it into the video game adaptation of the movie.

The Pizza Planet truck has helped further push the “Pixar Theory” stating that every single Pixar movie is supposedly connected in the same universe.

Well, there you have it.

How many of those were you able to spot? Let us know in the comments.